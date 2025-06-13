Ravi Bharadwaj appointed as Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, APJC at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies announces Ravi Bharadwaj as the new Vice President, Partner Ecosystem for Asia Pacific Japan & Greater China (APJC), succeeding Manish Gupta, who was recently appointed as the new President and Managing Director for Dell Technologies India. In this role, Ravi will be responsible for leading Global Alliances sales execution and strategy, while also overseeing channel and distribution engagement across the region.

Ravi has been with Dell Technologies for over 20 years, holding various impactful leadership roles across diverse business environments. His expertise spans sales, marketing, strategy, and business development, with a strong track record in regional leadership positions. At Dell, Ravi has led key initiatives, including serving as the APJ Strategy and Business Development leader and the SMB leader for India.

Ravi is based in Singapore, and most recently, he served as the Regional Vice President & General Manager for OEM | Embedded and Edge Solutions for the Asia Pacific & Japan | GC (APJC) region, where he was responsible for driving the OEM Embedded Computing business across the region.