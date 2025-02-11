Ravi Venkatesan joins ServiceNow’s Global Advisory Council

ServiceNow announced the appointment of Ravi Venkatesan as a member of ServiceNow’s Global Advisory Council (GAC). Ravi Venkatesan will play a pivotal role in enhance ServiceNow’s engagement with its customers and industry leaders to solve their biggest challenges. Leveraging his extensive experience as Chairman of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and his deep expertise in leadership, innovation, and global collaboration.

Ravi Venkatesan brings a wealth of experience, having held pivotal roles as Chairman of Microsoft India, Cummins India, and Infosys, where he successfully guided these organisations through significant growth and transformation phases.

Detlef Krause, President, ServiceNow Asia Pacific “A great leader told me recently, ‘True growth starts with embracing a learner’s mindset.’ That leader is Ravi Venkatesan, and I couldn’t think of a better way to introduce him. We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to ServiceNow’s Global Advisory Council. With his remarkable leadership experience as Chairman of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and his deep expertise in fostering innovation and global partnerships, Ravi will play a key role in strengthening our C-suite connections, enhancing customer relationships, and guiding our strategic engagement efforts. His insights and network will be invaluable as we continue to drive transformative solutions for our customers worldwide.”

Commenting on his new role, Ravi Venkatesan said, “I’m thrilled to join ServiceNow’s Global Advisory Council at this pivotal moment. ServiceNow’s platform is leading the charge in redefining the future of work, and I’m particularly drawn to their commitment to unlocking human potential through AI. I look forward to helping forge strategic connections that help customers transform their business through human-centric AI solutions.”

ServiceNow is enhancing its commitment to India through strategic leadership appointments and a focus on verticalised customer solutions. With Ganesh Lakshminarayanan joining as Managing Director (MD) and Group Vice President (GVP) for India and SAARC last month, the company is reinforcing its leadership to better meet the region’s dynamic business needs.

The Global Advisory Council (GAC) is dedicated to enhancing connections at the C-suite level and facilitating strategic dialogue between ServiceNow and its customers. The GAC aims to leverage its members’ extensive network for introductions to key executives, strengthen existing customer relationships as part of the Executive Engagement plan, and utilise industry expertise of GAC members to refine customer engagement strategies.

Last month ServiceNow unveiled a series of new agentic AI innovations to autonomously solve the most complex enterprise challenges. ServiceNow’s powerful new AI Agent Orchestrator ensures teams of specialised AI agents work together across tasks, systems, and departments to achieve a specific goal. In addition, thousands of pre-built agents across IT, customer service, HR, and more, plus the new AI Agent Studio for building fully customised agents, are ready to take action and drive exponential productivity at scale.