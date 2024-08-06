Raymond integrates Staqu’s JARVIS for real-time customer analytics and better CRM in 1400 stores

Staqu, announced its collaboration with Raymond. Together, they aim to revolutionize Raymond’s offline retail stores by integrating JARVIS into their existing CCTV systems, making them more intelligent and insightful. By leveraging Staqu’s cutting-edge JARVIS solution, Raymond will equip its extensive network of 1400 stores across India with advanced video analytics capabilities.

Raymond has taken a significant leap forward by integrating JARVIS to enhance customer engagement and provide a seamless shopping experience. This cutting-edge technology analyzes customer purchasing patterns, conducts demographic analyses, counts unique visitors, monitors section-wise occupancy, identifies abandoned footfall, and offers counter assistance.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-founder and CEO of Staqu, said, “We believe in innovating and utilizing our technological prowess in AI and Deep Tech to improve the shopping journey of customers. We are proud to partner with Raymond, a brand synonymous with quality and innovation. Our AI platform, JARVIS, is designed to enhance the customer experience, and we are confident it will provide immense value to Raymond’s drive overall business growth with this collaboration, we hope to set a new benchmark in the retail industry.”

He further added, “The e-commerce market has long provided businesses with customer insights that offline stores lacked. However, with JARVIS, offline stores can now collect and analyze customer data to make informed decisions. JARVIS provides real-time customer insights, allowing businesses to optimise stores and store-oriented marketing campaigns.”

Key Benefits of JARVIS AI Video Analytics at Raymond Stores

– Analysis of total footfall

– Analyzes customer demographics

– Linking footfall with sales for analysis of conversion rates

– Analyzing peak store times to offer insights into the effectiveness of promotions and layouts

– Provide aggregate store-level data for measuring performance

– Analyze store occupancy by section to understand performance in different areas

– Ensures safety compliance

– Identifies customers leaving without purchasing

– Sends alerts for store opening and closing times

– Enhances customer service quality with real-time insights and alerts

Mr. Ravi Hudda, CTO of Raymond, expressed his enthusiasm, “Our association with Staqu to deploy JARVIS has elevated our retail experience manifold and set a new benchmark for leveraging AI in the fashion industry. With this platform, we are not only embracing the power of AI but also ushering in a new era of customer experiences across our vast network of stores.”

JARVIS boasts advanced video analytics, enabling Raymond to analyze demographics, customer journeys, and conversion rates in real-time, turning data into actionable insights.

The platform’s plug-and-play nature makes it convenient to integrate into existing CCTV camera installations. Raymond’s stores across the country have onboarded JARVIS using an in-house technique that utilizes Private IP rather than RTSP from Public IP. The Jarvis dashboard provides insights at both the individual store level and aggregate levels.

JARVIS ensures safety and data analytics through seamless technology. Its plug-and-play capability only requires a stable internet connection. JARVIS analyzes video data coming from CCTV, offering comprehensive insights. Staqu sets itself apart by combining video management software and video analytics into a single platform, enhancing efficiency beyond other solutions. Unlike other market players that only facilitate post-event analysis or day-by-day reporting, Staqu ensures a continuous flow of communication and enhanced safety.