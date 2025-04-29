Razorpay becomes India’s first payment gateway to launch MCP server for instant AI payment integration 

Towards a commitment that’s always exploring innovative ways to make the online payment experience faster, safer, and intuitive in an AI-driven world, Razorpay has launched India’s first MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server for a Payment Gateway.

Simply put, in a payment gateway (PG) context, Razorpay’s MCP server allows a business’s AI-assistants to connect and talk easily with Razorpay’s infrastructure and initiate different payment services seamlessly (like create payment links, send payment links, initiate refunds, etc), without relying on traditional APIs or dashboards.

What does this mean?

Razorpay-powered businesses can now connect any of their AI-assistant, agent, or automated system directly with Razorpay’s infrastructure, opening up new ways to handle how payments are initiated, authorised, and completed. Earlier, payments were initiated and authorised by businesses using the Razorpay dashboard. Now, businesses can link their AI assistants directly to Razorpay’s infrastructure and initiate payments through AI (linked to Razorpay’s MCP server) on the go, instead of relying on the Razorpay dashboard. For the first time, AI agents and tools like Claude, Zapier, VS Code can now natively talk to Razorpay – create payment links, fetch orders, manage payments, all with simple prompts.

Whether it’s a conversational AI on chat, a custom agent inside an app, or a fully automated business flow, Razorpay now enables payments to happen instantly and securely, just from a line of text. For instance, a simple command like “Send a payment link of ₹500 to Neha on Whatsapp”, the Razorpay MCP server can instantly process the command, triggering the entire payment workflow – generating a link, sending it on WhatsApp, and completing the transaction – all securely done, in just a few seconds.

With this, payments no longer need multiple clicks or filling forms. A business can say what it wants, and the AI can make it happen, whether it’s collecting money, initiating refunds, or running a full payment workflow. It’s like giving your AI assistant the power to handle payments and business tasks, instantly and automatically.

What does this mean for businesses?

With Razorpay’s new MCP Server, businesses can now unlock a whole new world of possibilities powered by AI, without the usual tech headaches. Here’s how it helps:

Faster AI-powered experiences – Bring AI-native products to life in just 15 minutes without waiting months for integrations

Payments at the speed of thought – From conversational AI to autonomous workflows, payments now happen in seconds

Strong security – Everything runs on Razorpay’s enterprise-grade, highly secure infrastructure

Smarter business operations – Future possibilities like voice-activated payments, one-tap customer onboarding, real-time fraud prevention & checks, AI-driven smart retries to boost success rates, and even autonomous financial reporting are now within reach

Razorpay’s MCP Server is built with powerful AI technology, but what it really means is: businesses can now give their customers a magical, effortless payment experience.

Commenting on the launch, Khilan Haria, CPO of Razorpay, said, “At Razorpay, we believe the future of payments will be invisible, ambient, and agent-driven, and today, we’re taking a major step towards that future. With the launch of India’s first MCP Server for a payment gateway, we’re unlocking a world where AI doesn’t just consume information, it takes action. Payments can now be embedded seamlessly within any AI system, a conversation, an app, or even a fully autonomous workflow, happening intuitively in the background, without clicks, redirects, or waiting.”

Haria added, “This small but significant launch carries massive future implications: seamless multi-provider connections, simplified payment flows across diverse systems, enhanced security with standardised protocols, and a foundation ready to power the next wave of innovations. It opens the door to intelligent, frictionless financial experiences where businesses no longer have to adapt to payments, payments adapt to them. Razorpay is proud to lead this transformation, shaping the next era of fintech innovation right here in India.”

As India’s fintech landscape continues to evolve, Razorpay remains at the forefront of building next-generation financial infrastructure for businesses. Razorpay has announced that more Agentic updates are already in the pipeline and will be unveiled soon, further cementing its position at the forefront of AI-powered financial technology. With an unwavering commitment to empowering businesses through intelligent, scalable solutions, Razorpay is not just responding to the future of business finance, it’s actively shaping it, creating new possibilities, and unlocking the potential of the digital economy.