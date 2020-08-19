RBL Bank selects Accenture to accelerate digital journey

Read Article

RBL Bank has announced that Accenture will transform and enhance the future readiness of the bank’s information technology (IT) systems and accelerate its digital transformation journey. The engagement will enable RBL Bank to offer next-generation banking services, enhance the resilience and scalability of its systems and business processes, and improve its operational efficiency.

As a key step in this journey, Accenture will provide managed services and help RBL Bank modernize and consolidate its large and disparate applications environment, which will help streamline and automate key business processes such as finance and compliance, human resources and sales. Accenture will also create a flexible and more responsive technology backbone for RBL Bank by using its expertise in DevOps and Agile working methodology to enable the continuous roll-out of improved digital capabilities and long-term system improvements while helping the bank manage IT costs more effectively.

Sankarson Banerjee, RBL Bank’s CIO said, “RBL Bank’s engagement with Accenture is designed to achieve strategic outcomes that support our vision of being a futuristic, digital bank. In collaboration with Accenture, we aim to create an even more agile organization with a robust culture of innovation.”

Piyush N. Singh, India Market Unit Lead and Lead – Growth and Strategic Client Relationships, Asia Pacific and Latam, Accenture said, “The banking industry is going through unprecedented disruption, and we believe that digital-native structures will be key drivers of future growth. We look forward to using our deep banking industry knowledge and digital capabilities to support RBL Bank in its journey to becoming a truly digital bank.”

