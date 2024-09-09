Readywire’s AI-driven ERP solution boosts auto dealership’s back office efficiency by 37 percent

Readywire has announced a significant improvement in automotive dealership operational efficiency through its advanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. By automating critical processes, integrating systems, and providing real-time data analytics, Readywire has enabled an impressive 37 per cent increase in dealership efficiency.

Readywire’s ERP system addresses common challenges faced by dealerships, such as manual processes and disconnected systems. The platform streamlines operations and reduces reliance on manual tasks by automating data input, eliminating the need for time-consuming reconciliations, and providing accurate, pre-configured reports. Dealerships can save up to 26 per cent of the time spent on data input and 62 per cent on reconciling inputted data and generating reports, enabling faster, data-driven decisions and improved efficiency.

In addition, Readywire is set to launch its AI Co-Pilot application, specifically designed for automotive dealerships. This AI assistant will provide dealerships with instant insights and automate routine tasks through simple, conversational commands, further boosting efficiency and scalability while reducing costs and time.

Viren Choudary, CEO and Founder of Readywire commented, “Our ERP solution’s 37 per cent increase in efficiency highlights the power of integrating advanced technology into dealership operations. With the upcoming AI Co-Pilot application, we’re excited to help automotive dealerships operate more efficiently and effectively, driving better outcomes for their businesses.”

Readywire’s commitment to innovation is evident through its focus on AI-driven solutions. The company is positioning itself as a key player in the ERP market by providing tools that enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. Readywire’s continuous advancements ensure that automotive dealerships can thrive in an increasingly competitive and digital business environment.