Reclaiming the Ring: How Airtel is rewriting the rules of business communication

Gurugram, India – May 5, 2025: In a digital world fatigued by spam and unknown calls, Airtel Business has struck a bold new note of clarity. With the launch of Business Name Display (BND), India’s leading connectivity provider is helping enterprises cut through the clutter and restore customer trust—right at the first ring.

This industry-first innovation allows businesses to display their verified brand name on a recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls—transforming once-ignored rings into welcomed interactions.

“With Business Name Display, we’re not just launching a product—we’re redefining how brands connect with their customers,” said Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO, Airtel Business. “It’s about trust, safety, and creating a seamless communication experience for all.”

The Problem with the ‘Unknown’

Airtel has already taken strides against spam with India’s first spam-fighting network and nationwide awareness campaigns. But the success of these efforts had an unintended side effect: even legitimate business calls—from banks, couriers, hospitals, and food delivery services—started getting ignored, caught in the crossfire of spam filters and digital skepticism.

That’s where BND comes in. By clearly stating who’s calling from the start, the feature empowers customers to make informed decisions, while allowing businesses to maintain essential connections without being mistaken for fraudsters.

The Pilot That Proved the Power of a Name

Airtel Business quietly piloted BND with over 250 companies across industries—banking, logistics, food delivery, retail, quick commerce, and mobility. Over 12.8 million calls were made using 1.5 million phone numbers in just 30 days, leading to a remarkable spike in call engagement and answer rates.

The results? A silent revolution in how enterprise communication is received and responded to.

Why It Matters

In a world where who is calling is often more important than what is being said, BND ensures:

Instant trust: Calls no longer get lost in the noise.

Brand visibility: Every call becomes a brand moment.

Better outcomes: Higher answer rates and happier customers.

Airtel’s BND is more than just a tool—it’s a trust-building bridge between businesses and their customers. And with its successful pilot already making waves, this may well become the new standard in enterprise telephony.