Red Hat announces regional leadership appointments

Read Article

Red Hat has named Dirk-Peter (DP) van Leeuwen as senior vice president and general manager of North America Commercial Sales. Marjet Andriesse, who joined Red Hat as vice president of Sales in Asia Pacific in October 2020, succeeds van Leeuwen in leading the company’s Asia Pacific region as vice president and general manager.

The appointments are effective immediately and both van Leeuwen and Andriesse will report to Larry Stack, Red Hat’s executive vice president of Global Sales and Services.

Since joining Red Hat in 2004, van Leeuwen has been instrumental in enabling customer success and scaling the business internationally. Van Leeuwen played a key role in establishing Red Hat’s operations in the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), and central and eastern Europe. In 2009, he was appointed to lead sales, marketing and operations in the Asia Pacific region. Under van Leeuwen’s leadership, Red Hat’s customer base in the region has grown significantly, helping to establish Red Hat as the open hybrid cloud technology leader, both in established markets where modernization and transformation are a business imperative and in emerging markets, where innovation is driven by agility. In his new role, van Leeuwen will build on this experience, further driving digital transformation as leader of Red Hat’s commercial business in North America, including sales, consulting and channel activities. Van Leeuwen plans to relocate to North America from Singapore in the coming months.

Andriesse has quickly established herself as a respected and experienced sales leader since joining Red Hat in 2020, prioritizing customer satisfaction and team collaboration to deliver results. With more than 25 years of broad industry experience, she has a strong track record of success in leading teams in global and regional roles at organizations across Europe and Asia, including expansions into new geographical markets and transformation following an acquisition. Most recently, Andriesse was managing director of APAC at Telstra. Prior to Telstra, she held senior leadership positions at Randstad. In her new role, Andriesse will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Red Hat in the Asia-Pacific region and leading initiatives to enable customer success with open hybrid cloud technology.

Larry Stack, executive vice president of Global Sales and Services, Red Hat said, “DP’s leadership and strategic thinking have fueled our growth in Asia Pacific and helped turn Red Hat into a truly global enterprise. He will bring that same passion for open source and open ways of working to his new role in North America and will continue to help our customers solve their IT challenges. Marjet’s balance of proven sales leadership and industry expertise makes her the right person to pick up the mantle from DP. This is an exciting time for Red Hat and we have the right leaders in place to help our customers succeed.”

Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice president and general manager, North America Commercial Sales, Red Hat said, “It makes me proud to see how much we have grown the Asia Pacific business during my tenure and still see such a big opportunity in front of us. Working collaboratively, we’ve found a common purpose and we’re helping our customers navigate the changing technology landscape. I’m honored to take on this new role and work with the North America team as our customers embrace open source technologies and drive innovation.”

Marjet Andriesse, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Red Hat added, “Since joining Red Hat, I have been impressed with the dedication Red Hatters show every day and their desire to serve our customers. We have shown the power of open source in driving software innovation and our customers rely on us to guide them as they embrace an open hybrid cloud strategy. I’m humbled to step into this role and am ready to lead the team into the next phase as we look to continue delivering innovative technologies to the industry.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]