Red Hat Customer Portal introduces AI-powered assistant, Ask Red Hat, built on open innovation

In a significant step towards enhancing customer experience and redefining support efficiency, Red Hat has announced the launch of Ask Red Hat, an intelligent generative AI assistant now live on the Red Hat Customer Portal.

The move comes after an internal observation revealed that users had begun entering AI-style prompts into the portal’s search bar, signaling a clear shift in user expectations. In response, Red Hat swiftly developed a more intuitive way for customers to set up, use, and troubleshoot its solutions. The aim: to create an intelligent, purpose-built AI companion—one deeply familiar with Red Hat, and built on the company’s own cutting-edge open source AI technologies.

Available immediately to all Red Hat subscribers, Ask Red Hat is seamlessly integrated with Red Hat’s Knowledgebase, documentation, and the wide array of resources that users rely on. Positioned as a “Red Hat on Red Hat” solution, the AI assistant showcases the company’s core platforms—Granite, Llama Stack, and Red Hat OpenShift AI—in real-world action, accelerating problem-solving across customer environments.

Imagine a Red Hat user running a deployment on one screen and interacting with Ask Red Hat on another. Whether it’s pulling up relevant knowledge about an error, explaining a newly published security vulnerability, or initiating contact with Red Hat’s expert support teams, the assistant is designed to be a fast, intelligent companion—getting users the help they need, when they need it.

Ask Red Hat is more than just a search tool—it is being positioned as an intelligent gateway into the Red Hat ecosystem. Whether users require deep-dive documentation, specific tools, or quick access to Red Hat’s renowned technical support, the assistant is engineered to guide them swiftly to the right destination. By intelligently breaking down traditional information silos, Ask Red Hat synthesises insights and content from across Red Hat to provide a unified, streamlined experience.

To serve its global user base, the assistant is launching with basic fluency in 12 languages: Arabic, Chinese, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. This marks one of Red Hat’s most language-inclusive feature launches in recent years—an intentional move that aligns with the diverse and expanding needs of customers and sellers worldwide.

Behind the scenes, Red Hat engineers have been rigorously applying the company’s own AI stack to unlock new levels of efficiency and insight—both internally and externally. This reflects Red Hat’s commitment to an open, transparent AI approach, exemplified through features like public confidence scores that offer users greater trust in AI-generated responses.

While the launch of Ask Red Hat represents just the beginning, it is already reinforcing key lessons: in the rapidly evolving world of AI, openness, authenticity, and bold thinking are not just desirable—they’re essential. This new assistant stands as a tangible demonstration of Red Hat’s vision and belief that focused AI models, built with open-source principles, can deliver meaningful impact across the enterprise landscape.