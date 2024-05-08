Red Hat OpenShift Generally Available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, and Oracle today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute Virtual Machines (VMs). Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for architecting, building, and deploying cloud-native applications.Offering a distributed cloud of 69 regions and counting, OCI can run Red Hat OpenShift in the location and operations model that best meets customer needs for regulatory compliance, performance, and cost-effectiveness. The new offering builds on the collaboration between Red Hat and Oracle that began with the certification of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for OCI bare metal and Oracle VMware Cloud Solution workloads.

The combination of Red Hat Enterprise Linux certification and Red Hat OpenShift gives customers the confidence to install, migrate, and run Red Hat OpenShift workloads on OCI, supported by existing and transparent support agreements between Red Hat and Oracle. Red Hat OpenShift on OCI is supported for customer-managed installations using validated configurations of Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, and Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Engine.

Customers can now extend their Red Hat OpenShift ecosystem to include installations on OCI, managed from their Red Hat portal. Customers can choose from multiple installation methods, including Red Hat OpenShift Assisted Installer, command line, and agent-based, which enables installation in air-gapped environments. Oracle is providing Container Storage Interface (CSI) software that enables OCI storage integration with Red Hat OpenShift, and Cloud Control Manager (CCM) software that enables API interoperation between OCI and Red Hat OpenShift platform.

OCI’s distributed cloud includes Oracle Government Cloud regions in the U.S., U.K., and Australia; OCI Dedicated Regions at customer-controlled sites; partner-enabled Oracle Alloy regions; Compute Cloud@Customer in customers’ data centers; and Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud. Red Hat OpenShift versions 4.14 and 4.15 are validated for installation on OCI Compute flexible virtual machine shapes, available in each of these offerings. This deployment flexibility is especially critical for organisations in industries with complex regulatory environments such as telecommunications, finance, and healthcare, as well as organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions. OCI Compute flexible virtual machine shapes and OCI Block Storage auto-tuning volumes optimise performance at one-half the compute and one-third the storage prices of other hyperscalers, respectively. Bare metal validation is planned in the future.