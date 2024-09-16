Redington and AWS introduce Red.AI, a new initiative to accelerate generative AI innovation

Redington Limited (Redington) has collaborated with Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS) to introduce Red.AI, a new initiative to enable technology partners learn, adopt, and experiment with generative AI services from AWS, and develop innovative solutions to address customer needs in high-impact domains such as EdTech (education technology), government and citizen services, healthcare. The initiative will be rolled out in phases by Redington to its network of partners across India.

Through this partnership, Redington and AWS aim to educate and enable partners and their customers on the benefits of generative AI technology, and its effective adoption. Redington will enable its partners – irrespective of their technology maturity and capability – to develop and offer generative AI solutions to their customers by providing simplified, accelerated, and adoptable solutions for customers across various industries.

Redington will provide partners technical support, and a range of innovative generative AI and machine learning (ML) services from AWS such as Amazon Q, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon QuickSight, and Amazon Connect, enabling them to experiment with these technologies and develop solutions to address use cases in education, healthcare, and government segments. It will help partners with proof-of-concept (PoC) development and to scale generative AI requirements. AWS will facilitate training programs to enable partners achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency, empowering them to drive innovation and launch transformative generative AI-powered applications across industries. AWS will also provide partners go-to-market (GTM) support, including guidance on identifying, creating, and fulfilling customer needs.

Mr. Rakshit Bhatt, Head, Cloud Business Group, Redington Limited said, “We are excited to unveil Red.Al, our innovative initiative that positions Redington as the preferred distributor for generative AI solutions. This comprehensive end-to-end approach is designed to empower our partners with simplified, plug-and-play, and customised generative AI solutions. Through our collaboration with AWS, we aim to create an ecosystem where every partner can lead with generative AI, offering innovative solutions to diverse segments including education, government, and healthcare. Our goal is to accelerate our partners’ go-to-market strategy for generative AI, and help them grow their business by facilitating expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.”

Redington has focused on these sectors as they are undergoing significant technological transformation, which is driving substantial business growth. In education, generative AI can personalise learning experience, offering tailored content and real-time feedback to enhance student engagement and understanding. In healthcare, generative AI technology can improve patient outcomes through predictive analytics, personalised treatment plans, and efficient data management, supporting clinical decision-making and operational efficiency. While in the government sector, generative AI streamlines public services, enhances decision-making with data insights, and improves citizen engagement through automated responses and personalised interactions.

Speaking about the partnership, Sunil PP, Lead – Channels and Alliances, Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited* added, “AWS is committed to build a generative AI-focused partner community in India. We have a targeted transformation approach to achieve this, including enabling partners to experiment with AWS generative AI services, develop innovative solutions for new use cases, and build a robust go-to-market strategy. We are excited that Red.AI was created as a focused initiative for the public sector through our collaboration with Redington, which shares our vision to use generative AI to create positive impact across industries. The Red.AI initiative with Redington will simplify the adoption of generative AI services for partners, support them to build scalable and adaptable solutions for customers, and unlock new market opportunities.”

As a part of its go-to-market strategy, Redington will offer a “Gen AI suite” with plug and play solutions to enable partners to identify specific use cases and opportunities. Additionally, Redington’s services team will support partners to run proof of concepts (POCs) from the technical perspective.