Redington and CrowdStrike announce new distribution agreement to accelerate cybersecurity transformation across India

Redington Limited announced a strategic distribution agreement with CrowdStrike, to bring the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform to Redington’s customers and partners across India. This partnership strengthens Redington’s channel reach, expands CrowdStrike’s regional channel ecosystem, and ensures Redington’s partner base of leading resellers to drive vendor consolidation and prevent breaches with cybersecurity’s leading platform for the AI era.

Increasing cyber vulnerabilities and the mission-critical nature of Cybersecurity has led to continuing strong demand for cutting-edge solutions. CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform is one such solution that enables customers and businesses to elevate their security posture and defend against advanced threats. This partnership with CrowdStrike augments Redington’s vast portfolio of cybersecurity solutions. It further leverages partners and enables them to deliver innovative and advanced protection across endpoints, cloud, and data.

Redington will leverage its expansive channel network to drive growth in tier one, two, and three markets across India, through a range of strategic go-to-market initiatives, including field and inside sales, demand generation, and amplification on its digital e-commerce platform. Additionally, Redington will also provide customers and partners with dedicated presales and post-sales technical support to ensure seamless deployment of the Falcon platform.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike delivers on Redington’s objective of providing best-in-class technology and strategic value to businesses across India. Customer demand for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions continues to accelerate, with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform providing exactly what organisations need to navigate today’s evolving threat landscape,” said Sridhar S, head, software solutions group (SSG), Redington Limited. “Together, the combination of the Falcon platform with our comprehensive channel ecosystem, unparalleled technical support, and extensive go-to-market expertise, will strengthen customers’ security postures.”

“Expanding our channel reach with Redington strengthens our partner-first strategy and will accelerate adoption of the Falcon platform – cybersecurity’s platform of choice – across India,” said Jon Fox, vice president, channels and alliances, CrowdStrike Asia Pacific and Japan. “Together, we will enable partners to drive vendor consolidation, simplify security operations, and stop breaches with AI-powered platform protection.”