Redington announces strategic collaboration with Google to drive cloud adoption in India

Redington announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud India. As a part of this collaboration, it will drive the distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud with SMBs, education and public sector, mid-market, and enterprise segments. The company will also be hosting distribution and adoption of Google Chrome Enterprise.

Through this association, Redington aims to address the strong demand for Google Cloud-based services in India, a public cloud services market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% (for 2021–2026) and reach $13.5 billion (by 2026)[1]. Redington, along with Google Cloud, will empower its existing and potential partners with access to business and technical expertise while helping them develop resources that support and manage their customers. It will also help fuel the adoption of Google Cloud through the partner network.

“A recent IDC survey revealed a strong market demand for cloud services; however, we still see a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and adoption of these technologies by businesses. This is the technology friction, which we will be addressing through our collaboration with Google Cloud India. This collaboration will help us to enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs and the public sector, through our vast network of trusted and committed partners.”, said Ramesh Natarajan, CEO, Redington Limited.

“We’re proud to work in partnership with Redington and help connect more customers with the technologies and experts they need to digitally transform their business and innovate in the cloud,” said Eric Buck, Director, Global Distribution, Google Cloud.

Redington’s partner programs, which offer end-to-end engagement models to enable systems integrators and independent software vendors also cover a wide range of partner advancement and support initiatives to aid partners in establishing Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and Chrome businesses and provide end-to-end engagement models to enable systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs).