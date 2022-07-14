Redington India discontinues attendance system for its employees

With the aim to transform the post-pandemic norms of work culture, workstyle, and workplace, Redington India has discontinued the Attendance System for its employees in India. This will be applicable for all Redington employees in India who are working from office, home, or any other remote location.

Commenting on this initiative, Sundar Rajan G, Vice President – HR, Redington India, said, “We, at Redington believe that Trust is at the core of our culture. The employees of Redington are self-motivated individuals with strong commitment towards company and its growth. By removing the attendance system, we are not only aiming to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our workforce, but also strengthen mutual trust and passion.”