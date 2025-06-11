Redington Reshapes Leadership to Drive Growth Across India and Middle East

Chennai, India | June 11, 2025: In a strategic move aimed at accelerating growth and deepening regional focus, Redington Limited—India’s integrated technology solutions powerhouse and a Fortune India 500 company—has announced two key senior leadership elevations.

Ramesh Natarajan, currently CEO of Redington India, will now take charge as CEO – IME (India and Middle East), effective July 1, 2025. With over 28 years at Redington, Ramesh has been instrumental in scaling both consumer and enterprise verticals, while cultivating strategic alliances that have expanded the company’s market footprint. Based in Chennai, his new role positions him to further unify and drive growth across Redington’s India and Middle East operations.

Simultaneously, Rajat Vohra, the current Chief Sales Officer for Redington India, has been appointed CEO – India, also effective July 1. A sales veteran with over two decades of experience at global companies including HP Inc., Samsung, Shell, and Newell Brands, Rajat is known for his strategic agility and ability to align high-performing teams with business goals. His leadership is expected to spearhead Redington’s India operations into a new era of innovation and market responsiveness.

Commenting on the appointments, V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited, said:

“These transitions mark a critical milestone in our growth journey. Ramesh has been central to building our leadership position in India, and his expanded mandate reflects our confidence in his regional capabilities. Rajat’s deep understanding of the Indian market and commercial insight make him the ideal choice to lead our India business into the future.”

With these appointments, Redington reinforces its commitment to agility, operational excellence, and deeper alignment with evolving customer needs across its key markets.