Redington, The Printer House launch Orient L&P Series for label and packaging

Redington Limited, a integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, has announced a strategic partnership with The Printer House (TPH), a pioneer in the Indian printing industry. Through this exclusive agreement, Redington will manage the sales, service, and consumable support for TPH’s Orient L&P Series, designed specifically for label and packaging applications.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Redington’s ongoing efforts to drive digital printing innovation and accelerate growth within India’s rapidly expanding label and packaging industry. By leveraging Redington’s vast distribution and service network, the collaboration aims to equip industry players with high-quality, efficient, and sustainable printing solutions, catering to the growing demand for customization, speed, and productivity.

“As we continue to strengthen our presence in the digital printing ecosystem, we are delighted to announce our partnership with The Printer House, under which Redington will exclusively manage the sales, service, and support for the Orient L&P Series,” said Ramesh KS, Vice-President, Digital Printing, Redington. “This collaboration marks an important step in our strategic expansion beyond commercial printing to the fast-evolving labels and packaging segment. With this, Redington is proud to promote a high-quality ‘Made in India’ digital printing press designed for the Indian market and unlock access to international markets.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rishab Kohli, Managing Director, The Printer House, added,

“It is with great pride that we at The Printer House, together with Redington, bring to the Indian market a homegrown digital inkjet solution for the labels and packaging sector. Our partnership will usher in a new age of printing in India by providing world-class equipment and service that empower Indian converters to achieve long-term global competitiveness. This collaboration represents a truly momentous moment for the industry and will help the Indian label and packaging sector achieve a quantum leap in the years ahead.”

The Orient L&P Series, a homegrown innovation by The Printer House, is designed and manufactured in India in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. With Redington’s robust capabilities in distribution, service, and international reach, the partnership is poised to extend the product’s footprint beyond Indian borders, positioning India as a key player in the global digital printing landscape.