Redington ties up with Polycab

Redington Limited announced its strategic partnership with Polycab India Limited (Polycab), the largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables in India and a fast-growing player in the FMEG space, to accelerate the adoption of its end-to-end passive networking solutions in India. Through this partnership, Redington will offer its pan-India distribution-network capabilities to fulfil Polycab’s distribution-objectives and strengthen the presence of its passive networking portfolio.

With a strong presence in the organized distribution sector, Redington will provide access for Polycab’s vast range of products, comprising Optical Fibre Cables and Copper System, to the channel-partners and facilitate the company’s accessibility to the Value-Added Distributors (VADs), who would work through an integrated activation program to collaborate with their ecosystem of System Integrators and Value Partners. Polycab looks forward to capitalize on Redington’s extensive distribution-network and efficient operational expertise. Redington will enable Polycab to engage with its large chain of VADs and drive business through them to different tiers of cities in the country.

Sharing his views on the partnership, R. Venkatesh, President – Enterprise Business Group, Redington Limited said “We’re excited to join hands with Polycab to distribute their passive networking solutions across relevant markets in India. Polycab aligns perfectly with the government initiatives like Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with its single OEM-strategy for electrical and passive networking products and accessories. As a National Distributor, we will support them with supply-chain management facilities along with our strong presence and solution-centric mechanism. We will fast-track and augment Polycab’s solution-distribution and enable them to reach the Indian channel-market seamlessly.”

Mr. Ashish D. Jain, Executive President & COO, Telecom Division, Polycab said “We’re thrilled to partner with Redington Limited and utilize their empowered distribution-network and vast geographic coverage in India. Polycab is uniquely positioned in the industry today to provide both, end-to-end Power and Data Solutions. While increasing data-consumption and networking-dependent technologies have started to make visible impacts in different spheres of work and life, the collaboration with Redington will help us promote a digital lifestyle across our customer-base in India. We look forward to an impactful association with Redington in delivering the best value for our end-customers.

Redington has been at the forefront in fulfilling the growing market-demands for connectivity and data-services. In collaboration with Polycab, it will significantly contribute to drive the adoption of passive networking solutions in Indian Telecom, SOHO/SMBs and Enterprise markets.