Redington unites partners in Jaipur to democratise technology and empower businesses

Redington Limited inaugurated the first edition of the Redington Partner Marketing Huddle in Jaipur. This event brings together channel partners, leaders, and decision-makers to explore how modern marketing strategies can unlock future success while supporting our broader initiative to digitise 300 towns and cities across India—known as Mission 300.

Amidst the escalating pace of digitalisation in our nation, it’s important to embrace new age marketing strategies to stay competitive and drive sustainable growth with a requirement of a strong understanding of digital tools and channels. According to a 2024 report by HubSpot, 64% of marketers are already using AI in their strategies, with another 38% planning to start in the coming year. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI, big data, and personalised marketing, marketers not only enhance efficiency but also deliver more meaningful and engaging experiences, expand their customer base and increase revenue.

Redington Partner Marketing Huddle to break down the complexity of marketing tools and strategies together with industry experts, channel partners, and technology leaders to discuss the latest trends and best practices in marketing who still face challenges because of limited resources or implementing complex marketing strategies or their focus on a single product category which limits their reach and potential customer base. Attendees had the privilege to learn from real-world case studies, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into how to leverage modern marketing strategies to drive business growth.

Participants learned from fellow channel partners as they shared stories of their marketing successes. From small wins to major breakthroughs, these experiences inspired new ideas for attendees’ businesses.

“At Redington, we believe that marketing is a strategic imperative for businesses of all sizes,” said Mr. Puneet Chadha, CMO of Redington Ltd.” By democratising technology and empowering our channel partners with the right tools, we’re helping them navigate the complexities of modern marketing and drive tangible business results. The Redington Partner Marketing Huddle embodies this mission, equipping our channel partners with the latest marketing tools and strategies. This ensures they can leverage new-age technologies to unlock their full potential and achieve sustained growth.”

This huddle presented a unique opportunity to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and drive forward the next wave of success.