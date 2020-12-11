Redis Labs Experiences 63% Customer Growth with Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS

Read Article

In conjunction with AWS re:Invent 2020, Redis Labs recently announced continued customer growth with Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS, with growth of 63% over the past two quarters and new integrations with AWS Outposts and HashiCorp Terraform. In combination with Redis Enterprise’s Active-Active geo-distribution technology, both integrations will make it even easier for companies to migrate, build, operate, and scale their applications throughout the cloud lifecycle.

Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS is a cost-effective, fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) available as a hybrid and multi-cloud solution. Built on a serverless concept, Redis Enterprise Cloud simplifies and automates database provisioning. Users select the memory limit and throughput, and Redis Enterprise Cloud will provision the proper infrastructure and resources in a fully automated manner. Designed for modern distributed applications, Redis Enterprise Cloud also delivers sub-millisecond performance at a virtually infinite scale. This allows developers and operations teams to deliver intelligent, high-performance, scalable, and resilient applications faster using Redis native data structures and modern data models.

Deliver low-latency solutions––anywhere

Redis Labs has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

This new integration will enable Redis Labs customers to run on-premise with AWS Outposts, as well as in a hybrid-cloud deployment while getting all the benefits of a fully managed Redis solution, including:

Five nines uptime at any scale for globally distributed data

Active-Active Redis deployments across AWS regions and hybrid deployments

Seamless migration between on-premises to the cloud, while avoiding a single cutoff

A unified real-time data experience across data structures and modern data models

Attractive total cost of ownership for large (using Redis on Flash) and small (multi-tenant architecture) datasets

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Redis Labs as an AWS Partner with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]