Redis ties up with AWS

Redis, the real-time data platform, announced today a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Building on the companies’ existing work together, this agreement will make it easier and faster for customers to adopt Redis Enterprise Cloud’s real-time data processing capabilities with the global reach of AWS services.

This SCA is designed to deliver new product support, industry-specific solutions, and go-to-market strategies beginning with customers migrating on-premises open source or relational databases to the cloud. Additionally, Redis’ Enterprise Cloud solution that runs on AWS services will make it easier for customers to modernize or build entirely new, intelligent applications. Ultimately this focus will empower customers––ranging from the financial services, gaming, retail, and healthcare/life sciences industries––to create highly available geo-distributed applications that require sub-millisecond performance; for example indexing and complex queries of frequently read data.

“Today’s businesses must be able to leverage data as it’s created. Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS allows developers to deploy and run modern applications with real-time, right now performance from anywhere on the planet,” said Jason Forget, Chief Revenue Officer and President, Redis. “While Redis has been working closely with AWS for years, we view this collaboration as a way to further customers’ desire to build and deploy at global scale with the local latency required by modern applications.”

Redis currently uses AWS’s global reach and go-to-market programs to educate and incentivize Redis Enterprise Cloud deployments on AWS. Customers can purchase Redis Enterprise Cloud in AWS Marketplace which offers a simplified and consolidated bill that combines their Redis Enterprise Cloud usage with their AWS consumption.

Redis and AWS: Powering the Global Real-Time Economy

“Our machine learning models deliver multiple recommendations during a single user session. We needed a high-performance database in order to handle these read and write operations that could be integrated with our machine learning platform, Amazon SageMaker. Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS solves this issue very well for us. I don’t think we’ve ever completed a migration that quickly with such a high volume of data,” said Daniel Galinkin, Head of Machine Learning Engineering at iFood, a Brazilian online food ordering and delivery platform.

“We need to be able to take a large amount of reference data and be able to use it for real-time decision making. Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS was the ideal solution to meet our technical requirements as we evolve from our own data centers to also leverage AWS infrastructure. We’re able to support multiple data centers and AWS Regions with Active-Active Redis to optimize for the lowest local latency, provide durability, and control rate limiting to deliver the best experience for our customers. We’ve extended Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS for feature calculations, along with Amazon DynamoDB, to structure, store, and quickly access the data to make calculations for a model,” said Humberto Morales, Chief Architect at Telesign, a digital identity and communications platform-as-a-service.

“AWS and Redis have a history of working together. We look forward to expanding our relationship and continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our customers,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “With this new strategic collaboration between AWS and Redis, we are focused on helping our customers meet their needs seamlessly, and enabling businesses to utilize their data more effectively.”