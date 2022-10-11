RenewBuy appoints Rahul Garg as Chief Technical Officer

India’s leading InsurTech player, RenewBuy, has announced the appointment of Rahul Garg, as its Chief Technical Officer. In his role, Rahul Garg will oversee products, technology, and digital services and will be responsible for devising tech-based strategy, to increase profitability of the company.

Rahul brings with him an expertise of around two decades, in multiple roles in the IT industry. He is an accomplished technology business leader who has been instrumental in introducing online transactions of mutual funds. He has managed high performing/ large sized teams in his past organizations and is known in the industry for bringing in innovation and leadership skills.

Speaking on the appointment, Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy said, “The next few years are significant for RenewBuy’s growth, and we are incessantly working towards tech development, product offerings and accelerated consumer outreach. We are moving from a pure agent led distribution to a multi-channel distribution platform, for which we are persistently building the tech stack of the company. We have recently ventured into the OEM space in the motor insurance category and are working towards an AI based claim settlement process for seamless claim intimation, processing, and settlement.”

“Rahul will extensively focus on RenewBuy’s tech growth strategy; and I am confident that he will help in shaping up RenewBuy’s digital transformation solutions, further. We are currently working on developing customized insurance products, using micro consumer behavior data, targeted at helping consumers in the smaller pockets, which will be a game changer in Real Bharat. Rahul’s able leadership is significant in the successful development and implementation of such projects and RenewBuy’s overall 2.0 tech journey,” Balachander Sekhar further added.

Newly appointed Rahul Garg, CTO, RenewBuy said, “Technology is significant in boosting any company’s growth today, and InsurTech has changed the whole face of insurance in the last three years. At RenewBuy, my focus will be to strike the right balance between the company’s business goals and technology stack. I will be working towards enhancing RenewBuy’s AI/ ML capabilities, real-time performance data and help in creating innovative consumer solutions. I am hopeful that I will be able to help the company scale its business to even greater heights, using technology as an enabler.”

Rahul has been associated with organizations like Fidelity Business Services, Institute of Technology Kanpur, to name a few. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.