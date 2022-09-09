Ribbon appoints Scott Mair to its Board of Directors

Ribbon Communications announced the appointment of Scott Mair, former President, AT&T Networks Engineering and Operations, to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to the Board,” said Shaul Shani, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors. “Scott’s extensive experience at AT&T, one of the world’s largest service providers, will be an incredible asset for Ribbon. He brings an in-depth understanding of 5G mobile networks, IP and Optical systems engineering, cybersecurity and network operations that will greatly benefit the company and provide the Board with valuable perspective and insight as we continue to grow and expand our business.”

Mr. Mair’s accomplishments during his over 37-year career at AT&T include launching the first standards-based mobile 5G network and building and operating the U.S. Public Safety’s first dedicated, nationwide communications platform for America’s police, firefighters, EMS and first responders. He is a member of the Board at American Transmission Company (ATC) and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and a Master’s Degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville.

“The telecom network has become an indispensable foundation for practically every industry and permeates all parts of our lives,” said Scott. “Ribbon has brought together several of the companies that were original pioneers of voice and data communications technology and I look forward to joining the Board and working with Bruce and the team as they continue to innovate and build on this rich history.”

Mr. Mair’s appointment brings the size of Ribbon’s Board to nine members, six of which are independent. Mr. Mair will serve on the Audit and Technology and Innovation Committees of the Board and has been appointed as a designee of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. stockholders under the First Amended and Restated Stockholders Agreement.