Rittal and Eplan celebrate the grand opening of new Bangalore sales office

Rittal along with Eplan are delighted to announce the official inauguration of our new sales office in Bangalore, India. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing enhanced proximity and unrivalled support to our valued customers.

A new era of customer proximity

The inauguration, held on July 17, 2024, reflects Rittal and Eplan’s dedication to strengthening customer relationships and delivering superior services. The new office, strategically located in the heart of Bangalore(Hebbal), a hub for technology and innovation, will act as a pivotal point for sales and support operations, ensuring faster response times, enhanced local engagement, and a more personalised experience for our customers.

Enhancing accessibility and service

Mr. Mathew Jacob Vice President – Sales of Rittal Pvt Ltd India and Umesh Pai -Managing Director – EPLAN Software & Services Pvt.Ltd., India are thrilled to launch our new sales office in Bangalore,. This move is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers’ success. By relocating closer to our customers, we are not only reducing geographical barriers but also paving the way for more effective collaboration and tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of the market.”

Expanding services and solutions

The new office will house a team of dedicated sales and support professionals, fully equipped to offer immediate assistance and expert guidance. Rittal and Eplan, plan to host regular workshops, training sessions, and customer meet-ups to foster knowledge exchange and community building within the industry.

A commitment to the future

The relocation to Brigade Triumph – Hebbal is not merely a geographical move but a strategic investment in Rittal and Eplan’s future growth and innovation. By deepening our roots in the Bangalore market, we are better positioned to respond to evolving customer needs and market trends, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry.