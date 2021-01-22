R&M India bags Karnataka’s Best Employer in IT Hardware and Innovation for 2020

Read Article

R&M, a Swiss cabling systems developer and provider of high-quality fiber & copper solutions for network infrastructures around the world, stood out in Karnataka by bagging two of the most prestigious awards for the year 2020. The awards were given under the Karnataka Best Employer Brand Awards 2020 category by Employer Branding Institute that recognizes the efforts of the shortlisted organizations in HR development. The awards were presented to the awardees on 22nd December 2020 where the shortlisted organizations and candidates attended the event virtually. R&M India’s Senior Director Sales – Public Network Shailendra Trivedi proudly accepted both the awards on behalf of R&M India.

Every year, Employer Branding Institute comprising of senior leaders in HR come together to recognize organizations and to celebrate the best in Employer Branding who are contributing to ‘Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation’. As the jury found R&M’s initiatives in 2020 towards HR development far superior in comparison to its competitors, the company was naturally awarded for their efforts. R&M’s initiatives for the continuity of process, systems and productivity without an IOTA of stress on employees were one of the key factors to be selected to be the recipient for the awards.

“It is a prestigious recognition from Employer Branding Institute that has come our way. This proves that even during the difficult times R&M supports its workforce and stands strong. R&M has always had employee friendly policies which suits most of them which reflects in our less attrition rate among employees and outstanding innovation ideas and implementations across our solutions,” said Shailendra Trivedi, Senior Director Sales – Public Network at R&M India

The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization where senior leaders in HR connect to share the best practices in Employer Branding and outstanding professionals in several countries. This virtual organization is exemplary of how it is run and has created a platform to celebrate the best in Employer Branding in several Asian countries. The network of Employee Branding Institute is increasing in size and stature with several HR leaders from over 36 countries, recommended individuals and organizations who are doing exemplary work in HR development.

