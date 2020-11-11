R&M introduce custom design service to make Non-R&M patch panels intelligent

Read Article

R&M, the global Swiss developer and provider of connectivity systems for high-quality, high-performance network infrastructures, has just launched its InteliPhy Brownfield Service customization program for patch panels from any vendor. This offers IT infrastructure managers a unique opportunity to upgrade already deployed non-R&M physical network infrastructure with a Smart Networks IoT layer.

R&M’s Smart Networks architecture brings intelligence and automation to physical network infrastructures. Regardless of the structured cabling vendor used for an existing installation, the InteliPhy Brownfield Service delivers a real time holistic view of the network and its connectivity. Users don’t only benefit from an IoT-layer custom-designed to their infrastructure as well as DCIM software that makes it possible to locate and identify all equipment on the network and track all network changes. An ideal solution for large-scale multi-vendor networks in the areas of pharma, airport, government, banking and colocation. All connectivity documentation data and essential workflows, such as patching activity, are presented in a single DCIM platform. This reporting also helps facilitate audits.

“R&M’s engineering team are on a mission to transform the entire industry,” states Andreas Rüsseler,CMO. “Creativity can be unleashed to the highest level thanks to the infinite possibilities for customizing our RFID-based IoT layer to your existing patch panels. R&M’s Smart Networks breakthroughs are impacting IT infrastructure teams everywhere, helping them work faster, better and smarter. For example, the solution can provide feedback on job execution. One of the most recent InteliPhy Brownfield Service engineering jobs has been a truly unique adaptation for one the world’s largest pharma corporations, which doesn’t use R&M trunk cabling or patche panels.”

