Robot Controller, Integrator and Software Market worth $12.5 billion by 2028 – MarketsandMarkets report

The global robot controller, integrator, and software market is expected to be valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the robot controller, integrator, and software market is propelled by rising demand for electronics, e-commerce & logistics, and automotive industries, among others. However, significant technological challenges with respect to cost and interoperability are restraining the growth of the market.

Market Revenue in 2023 $6.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% Forecast Period 2023–2028 Segments Covered By Type, Industrial, Service, Software, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High Costs associated with integration of robots Key Market Opportunities Expansion of e-commerce and logistics industry Key Market Drivers Escalated demand for industrial automation in several industries such as automotive, healthcare and electronics

The integrator segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.

Robotic integrators play a crucial role in the robotics industry, especially while designing and implementing robot controllers. Integrators are companies or individuals who combine various components, technologies, and systems to create functional and optimized robotic solutions for specific applications. With a multidisciplinary approach, robotic integrators leverage expertise in mechanical engineering, electronics, software development, and control systems to design and implement tailored robotic solutions across a wide range of industries and applications. Their services encompass system design, component selection, programming, testing, and ongoing support, streamlining the process of deploying effective robotic systems for tasks ranging from manufacturing and automation to healthcare and logistics.

The E-commerce & Logistics segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is due to the surge in e-commerce transactions, which has created a higher demand for efficient logistics and supply chain solutions. With the growth of e-commerce, supply chains have become more complex, involving multiple suppliers, warehouses, and distribution centers. The robots help manage this complexity by streamlining operations and ensuring seamless coordination. Hence there is increasing demand for robotics in warehouses, fueling the demand for robot controllers, integrators, and software. Additionally, Metal & Machinery is dominating the robot controllers, integrators, and software market owing to the increasing investments in production facilities. Many metal and machinery companies are undergoing modernization to stay competitive in the market. It caters to various sectors and has a global demand, leading to a broad customer base and substantial growth opportunities.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the robot controller, integrator, and software market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, particularly countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, has established itself as a global manufacturing hub for automotive and electronics. These countries have robust manufacturing infrastructures, advanced technology capabilities, and a vast network of suppliers and manufacturers. The region’s ability to produce robot controllers, integrators, and software efficiently and cost-effectively has contributed to its dominant market share.

The robot controller, integrator, and software companies include significant Tier I and II players like ABB Ltd (Switzerland), FANUC(Japan), Yaskawa Electrics (Japan), KUKA(Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Denso (Japan), ACEITA (US), Brain (US), Dynamic Robotics (India), KEBA (Austria) and so on are some of the key players in the robot controller, integrator and software market.