Rockwell Automation celebrates Second Annual APAC PartnerNetwork Awards

Rockwell Automation announced this year’s winning partner companies, awarded at the company’s Asia Pacific PartnerNetwork Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

More than 350 partners from across Asia and the Pacific attended the conference which included educational sessions and industry networking. The event included a gala dinner to announce the winners of the second annual PartnerNetwork awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of organisations that have successfully planned and executed innovative and transformational solutions using Rockwell Automation and other partners’ technologies. This year, partners were also recognised for projects driving sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“Partners are critical to Rockwell Automation’s success and the quality of award submissions we received was truly impressive,” said Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president of market access, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation. “I’d like to congratulate all who entered and especially the winners, who demonstrated innovation and dedication as they helped their customers to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience.”