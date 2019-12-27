Rockwell Automation launches first experience centre in India

Rockwell Automation has launched its first “Digital Transformation Experience Centre” in India, at Gurugram. The centre would demonstrate the integration of key technology platforms for convergence of information technology and operational technology (IT-OT), enabling customers to understand the benefits of the “Connected Enterprise” and the positive impact that it can have on their business, Rockwell Automation said in a statement.

The centre also illustrates how solutions and services offered are entirely scalable and can be tailored to businesses, it said.

Speaking on the occassion, Rockwell Automation’s CEO, Blake Moret said, “This is a hugely exciting time for a whole range of industries in India who stand to unlock trillions of dollars in value over the next decade as a result of rapid advancements in automation technology. It’s also a complex moment, when leaders have an exceptional number of decisions to make about how and where to invest their resources to achieve best results.”

Dilip Sawhney, MD, Rockwell Automation India said that the centre enables the company to show its customers, how its technology can help to bridge the gap between traditional plant floor technologies (OT level) and enterprise level demands (IT level).

