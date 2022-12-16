Rockwell Automation ties up with Fortinet to secure operational technology environments

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, has joined the PartnerNetwork Program as a Gold Technology Partner.

By partnering, Fortinet and Rockwell Automation will be able to provide powerful cybersecurity protection to global customers through the convergence of advanced networking and security capabilities. The differences between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments mean that ICS systems often face different cybersecurity risks and a unique threat landscape that requires security solutions tailored to their challenges. Fortinet has years of experience securing OT environments with solutions that can help connected organizations protect, consolidate, and scale their security.

Traditionally, OT companies have relied upon “air gapping” as a crucial part of their security strategy. By ensuring that no network connectivity existed between OT and IT networks, it was possible to decrease the exposure of ICS components to cyber threats. But today, the air gaps between OT and IT networks are rapidly disintegrating. As a leading vendor of OT security solutions, Fortinet will help Rockwell securely support its evolving customer base around the world.

Dan DeYoung, vice president of product management at Rockwell Automation, points out, “More Rockwell customers are looking at ways connected products or services can provide new revenue streams. But digital transformation initiatives have to be secure, so they’re requesting Fortinet products to help them realize their goals. Our customers are looking for ways to reduce complexity with integrated security products that are specifically designed for OT environments. Partnering with Fortinet offers the security efficacy and reliability they need.”

“Companies will continue to see a convergence of OT and IT, and this evolution will have a significant effect on manufacturing cybersecurity,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet. “The Fortinet partnership with Rockwell Automation will help customers securely navigate their digital transformation journey. Our collaboration with Rockwell will support secure connected organizations by reducing their exposure to cyber threats and help them centralize visibility and management of their security architecture.”