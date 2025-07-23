Rodic Consultants Announces ‘Rodic Advisory & Technology’ to Power Data-Driven Governance

Rodic Consultants announced Rodic Advisory & Technology, a new strategic vertical designed to drive informed, data-led policy and governance decisions. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward shaping the future of infrastructure and governance through policy innovation, strategic advisory, and implementation excellence.

Envisioned as a dedicated think- tank, Rodic Advisory & Technology will partner with government, multilateral institutions, and public sector bodies to drive transformative reforms across infrastructure development, asset monetisation, urban planning, and sectoral policies. It will combine digital intelligence, engineering depth, and institutional fluency to offer a new model of public sector advisory, one that’s grounded in data, built for implementation, and aligned with India’s evolving policy priorities.

The new vertical will offer services across key verticals including:

Data-driven Advisory by transforming real-time operational data into actionable insights for informed decision-making

by transforming real-time operational data into actionable insights for informed decision-making Transaction Advisory including asset valuation, bid process management, and PPP structuring

including asset valuation, bid process management, and PPP structuring Policy & Strategy Advisory covering regulatory frameworks, institutional reforms, and sectoral roadmaps

covering regulatory frameworks, institutional reforms, and sectoral roadmaps Technical & Implementation Advisory such as project monitoring, quality audits, and PMU/PMC support

“Rodic Advisory & Technology is a bold step in our journey from building infrastructure to influencing how infrastructure is governed,” said Mr. Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants.

“Over the years, our digital platforms have captured real-time insights from the ground and now we are turning that data into direction. Rodic Advisory & Technology brings together our engineering depth and digital intelligence to deliver a new kind of advisory that’s informed, execution-aware, and rooted in evidence”, added Mr. Raj Kumar.

Turning digital systems into policy action, Rodic implemented a state-wide digital platform under the Bhavya health project in Bihar. The system flagged that doctors were working erratic shifts in the absence of a roster system. That insight surfaced from live data-led the state government to introduce a model roster policy adapted from another region.

Similarly, Rodic’s digital platform now monitors over 13,000 kilometers of road assets in Bihar. Contractors are ranked based on performance during the Defect Liability Period (DLP). These rankings, grounded in on-field metrics, are already shaping new contractor tiering systems with high performers getting preferred terms and low performers flagged for closer scrutiny.

Building on Rodic Consultants’ 25-year legacy, 170+ transformative projects, the new advisory arm combines the credibility of real-world delivery with the clarity of data. With capabilities spanning infrastructure strategy, digital transformation, and program design, the firm will focus on key growth areas such as Urban Development, Water and Sanitation, Digital Health, Education Infrastructure, and Governance Reforms.