RP tech India brings ‘Corona Safeguard’ IT Solutions for Consumers

The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted people and economies worldwide. Considering the widespread outbreak, maintaining social distancing seems the most effective way to safeguard from this deadly virus. While health and safety are important aspects, ensuring business continuity is critical to recover economic losses and generate jobs. Therefore, several organizations are adopting a new culture of Work from Home (WFH) and Learn from Home (LFH). In a bid to make WFH and LFH safe and productive, RP tech India, has introduced ‘Corona Safeguard’ IT solutions.

Designed to address the specific needs of users, RP tech’s Corona Safeguard IT solutions ensure better productivity and enhanced performance. It includes computing, networking, connectivity and storage solutions from leading brands including Intel, Lenovo, Fitbit, Asus, Logitech, HP, Plantronics, Belkin, Western Digital, SanDisk, TP-Link, AMD, Linksys, AOC, Toshiba, Crucial by Micron and others.

According to industry estimates over 3 million IT professionals have so far shifted to WFH. Other industry verticals are also expected to follow the trend post lockdown. Similarly, various educational institutes and state governments are exploring the concept of virtual classrooms this academic year. Since the announcement of lockdown, there is a sharp surge in the demand for Laptops/Notebooks, Smartphones and Tablets. Similarly, the demand for video conferencing and AI solutions have increased in the last few months. RP tech India sees enormous business prospects in both the business segment as they require the tremendous deployment of IT infrastructure. The company offers a comprehensive brands portfolio to cater to the IT hardware demand for LFH and WFH.

Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said, “In the current scenario, the performance of computing & communication hardware, connectivity and storage requirements are the key concerns of individuals. RP tech India is the largest distributor for consumer and commercial notebooks and laptops in India. We have high-quality video conferencing solutions from Logitech for digital conferencing and virtual classes. We offer smartwatches and other fitness tracking devices of Fitbit. We also have a robust portfolio of high-performance tablets and smartphones of Samsung and high end storage solutions from Toshiba, Western Digital, SanDisk and Crucial by Micron. In short, our Corona Safeguard IT Solutions portfolio rightly addresses the concerns of customers. We want to make sure that people stay safe at their homes and give maximum output.”

The WFH and LFH will be the future growth drivers for the IT industry not only in India but worldwide. RP tech India is very bullish over this market and the company with its robust distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centers, 9000+ retail partners and a direct presence in 750 cities/towns across the country, is set to capitalize on the business prospects. Corona Safeguard IT Solutions portfolio is available through the authorized distribution network of RP tech India across the country. Customers can visit RP tech India’s website for details of retailers selling the solutions in their respective cities.

