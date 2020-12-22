RP tech India concludes virtual RCM 2020

Read Article

RP tech India’s country’s leading B2B IT solutions provider successfully concluded virtual RCM 2020. First, of its kind in the industry, RCM 2020 Digital recognized and facilitated RP tech Champions for their extra-ordinary performance during COVID-19 crisis. The flagship annual event organised on 19th December was packed with a series of keynote sessions from vendors and concluded with a glittering Gala Night.

The company shared its vision and ambitious growth plans with the sales and marketing team. In his opening remarks, Kapal Pansari, Director, RP tech India said, “We have embarked our growth journey and we are very bullish over the business opportunities lies in front of us. Going forward we will strengthen our position as the leading IT solutions provider and expand our horizon in different business verticals. Champions role will be very crucial and I take this opportunity to thank each one of them for their hard work and dedication to the company.”

The much-awaited RCM 2020 Digital was unique in every way. This year, team RP tech rolled out a series of pre-event initiatives such as Winter Marathon, Go Green Day, Betting Raja, Video Contest, Emoji Challenge and Branch Traditional Day. These initiatives were aimed at building team spirit among various teams and give Champions a platform to showcase their hidden talent and win exciting rewards. In short, RCM 2020 Digital was a memorable experience for Champions.

Highlighting the new avatar of RCM 2020, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India, said, “RCM is the much-awaited event of RP tech India, where we acknowledge and rewards top-performing Champions. The year 2020 was a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities and RP tech India successfully sailed through the unprecedented times. This was not possible without the immense hard work of our Champions who were at the forefront of the business. They took a risk to reach out to partners during restrictions and ensure smooth functioning of the business. Team RP tech salute our warriors and we ensure the best support to them.”

Talking about RP tech India’s roadmap for 2021 Goenka said, “We are very optimistic about business in 2021. As digital is the new normal, we see huge demand for solutions for remote working and distance learning. All the verticals of IT hardware business are expected to grow and we are already bullish over the growth. Champions are at the center of our business strategy. They provide us valuable market insights and accordingly we design our go-to-market strategy. We will focus on expanding existing business lines and stepping into new verticals in 2021.”

The event received an overwhelming response from over 350 Champions from across the country. Champions were thrilled to see surprises planned for them during the event. They appreciated the organizing team for their planning and execution. “I want to thank all of the BM/PM and the Marcom team who put their hard work in making RCM 2020 Digital a grad success. We had so much fun and excitement from the beginning till the event day. It is my pleasure and honour to be part of RP tech India. Thank you for all your hard work!!”, said Piyush Sharma, Champion from Delhi.

Another Champion Sarang Gupta from Kolkata said, “The event was very interactive and informative, Business Managers explained the business scenario and growth opportunities. The Gala night and pizza party were awesome. It was a great learning experience for me.”

The RCM 2020 Digital has set a new mark in the history of events of RP tech India and the company thrives to constantly improve its position YoY.

