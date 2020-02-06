RP tech India introduces Ubiquiti UniFi Protect G3 video surveillance series in India

Read Article

RP tech India, the country’s only value-added distributor, is pleased to introduce Ubiquiti® UniFi™ Protect G3 Video Surveillance series in India. Designed for maximum performance in the smallest form factor, the G3 UniFi Protect Cameras deliver superior video quality at an affordable price. The Company has launched five models namely UVC-G3-FLEX, UVC-G3-DOME, UVC-G3, UVC-G3-PRO and CK GEN 2 PLUS to, which offers advanced surveillance at users’ ease.

The UniFi Video G3 series represents the next generation of cameras designed for use in the UniFi Video surveillance management system. These cameras offer 1080p Full HD resolution for day or night use and are integrated with the UniFi Video software for powerful and flexible, integrated IP video management. It offers scalable plug and play, where users’ can add up to 20 cameras to their surveillance system to cover every angle or perimeter.

Automatic camera detection in the UniFi Video software makes it easy to install and deploy cameras. The cameras are easy to operate and manage using the UniFi Video software, which is pre-installed on the optional UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 Plus and UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Users can download Video software on a Windows or Linux-based system free of charge. UniFi Video can also be accessed on iOS and Android platforms using the UniFi Video mobile app.

A key feature of the UniFi Video cameras is that it handles motion detection instead of the server, relieving the workload on the server and ensuring that compression and noise won’t affect motion detection. UniFi Video has automatic recording management to free up disk space. User-definable disk space and date-based auto purge allow users to keep a set amount of free disk space or automatically delete recordings after a certain number of days.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said, “We are excited to introduce UniFi Protect camera range in the Indian market. Designed for maximum performance in the smallest form factor, the G3 UniFi Protect Cameras deliver superior video quality at an affordable price. You can view your live video and recordings anywhere with free cloud access and mobile applications.”

UniFi Video’s powerful IP surveillance software comes at no upfront costs, no monthly subscription fees. With UniFi video, users get free cloud access for streaming and viewing a recording. To protect privacy, data is stored on users’ private secure hardware and not on a cloud server. It also comes in weatherproof options for durable outdoor installations.

India’s CCTV market has grown considerably over the past few years due to rising security concerns and boost to the smart city projects across the country. According to 6Wresearch, India’s video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13% during 2017-23. Although, analog based surveillance systems have accounted for majority of the market revenues; the research indicates that growing awareness along with declining prices are likely to proliferate IP based surveillance systems over the coming years.

RP tech India sees huge growth prospects in this emerging business stream. With the launch of UniFi Protect G3 Video Surveillance series, the company has now entered into the highly competitive business and is willing to expand its reach. Highlighting the roadmap, Mr. Goenka said, “Security and surveillance is the most buzzing business in India and we are very bullish over the market potentials in this industry. We look forward to working with Ubiquiti closely to bring their other path-breaking surveillance solutions in the Indian market.”

“With the launch of UniFi Protect camera range, we plan to capture maximum market share for Ubiquiti with the help of other wide range of products in PoE Switches, Indoor and Outdoor access point for PTP and PTMP connectivity. As their leading distribution partners, we will ensure seamless availability of products through our wide distribution network to end-customers. We also intend to reach out to surveillance partners across the regions to increase visibility of the Ubiquiti brand”, said Harish Agarwal, Business Manager at RP tech India.