RSA records 580% YoY increase in business for India SaaS Market

RSA , a global leader in identity and access management solutions, announced strategic plans for its growth in the Indian market. Following a 580% YoY increase in its Indian SaaS business, RSA has finalized several major investments in the country to fuel its growth. RSA has hired more than 200 people across development, engineering, and go-to-market functions and has also established the RSA India Center of Excellence.

As a commitment towards their plans for the India market, RSA has significantly increased investments to support this accelerated growth. In line with these growth plans, RSA recently launched a new cloud tenant in the country to meet the growing demand for ID Plus, the RSA cloud and hybrid identity platform. The launch comes amidst the company’s mission to strategically align with the government’s Digital India initiative.

“India is a strategic market for RSA, so it was incumbent on us to make investments that reflect its importance. As the country embraces cloud technology, businesses can realize a significant economic opportunity with a hybrid identity platform that secures and facilitates access. RSA investments in India will help local leaders meet current demand and realize future potential,” said Rohit Ghai, Chief Executive Officer, RSA.

“India demonstrates heightened levels of maturity and sophistication, particularly in security-first verticals like finance, government, and technology. Leaders across these sectors understand that security starts with identity and increasingly turn to RSA to help them address new challenges in enabling remote work, modernizing their IT stacks, and addressing cybersecurity risks,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Product Officer, RSA.

“RSA has been serving the India market for over twenty years, investing with both local partners and customers to provide innovative identity access management solutions. We have recently experienced significant growth in our cloud-based business and, to respond to market demand, made investments in India and Asia Pacific that will allow our partners and customers to scale and grow competitively with the market, said Gavin Lowth, Regional Director, APJ, RSA.

Apart from increasing its SaaS business in India by nearly 6X over the last year, RSA has simultaneously seen significant growth throughout Asia Pacific: total business in the region grew by 11% YoY, and overall SaaS sales grew by more than 640% in the same period.

India is geared to introduce commercial 5G services by March 2023. This will further propel India’s booming public cloud services market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% between 2021 and 2026.

Several recent trends have expanded India’s technology demands: the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the rise of remote and hybrid work throughout India, exacerbating security vulnerabilities while also driving greater urgency to provide users with the resources they need to live and work. Two recent government programs, Digital India and Make in India, set targets for digitizing India’s government, attracting and retaining tech talent, and further developing India’s tech sector. These government goals, along with business needs, and customer expectations are driving the demand for scalable identity solutions across a variety of sectors.