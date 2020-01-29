RTDS to hire over 250 employees and expand in Indian market

Real Time Data Services (RTDS), a group of companies offering IT solutions in the field of communication and cloud computing mulls expansion of workforce in India by hiring over 250 employees in 2020.

The company has already begun with talent acquisition for its headquarters in Gurugram, which currently has about 300 employees. RTDS plans to continue to focus on strengthening the headcount by hiring nearly 250 people across levels, which will include C-Suite hiring as well. The key departments that will see expansions this year are; Sales and Marketing, ServerSupport, Web Development, Networking, HR and Quality. Under the hiring process,RTDS will also double campus hiring this year as the company sees growth, targeting prestigious Tier 1 Management Institutes and Engineering Colleges.

SangeetaChhabra, Founder and MD, RTDS, says “RTDS group of companies continues to see steady growth in operations in India and this year we plan to add on the workforce to the company’s strength. We attribute the company’s success to our employees and the work environment here. There is a huge demand for young talent and we are looking for people who are willing to push the envelope on innovation and creative thinking. Most of our clients are global and thus, we require self-driven employees who can take on the most complex problemsand present superior quality work.”

We are also looking at campus placements in all theDepartments, and have been interviewing candidates fromInstitutes like; IIM, DCE, UPES, The Northcap University, Jaypee Institute of Technology, Apeejay institute of management, BIMTECH, Amity and DIT etc”, she added.

RTDS started its operations in 2010 and is currently thriving in the domain of global information technology by serving clients in the field of Cloud Computing and Communication. The company empowers businesses across the globe with technology solutions that take care of their various operations.The market is witnessing a steady growth and will be increasing its total IT spends by 15% in the coming year.