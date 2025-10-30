RUSAL introduces AI-powered machine hearing and vision in aluminium production

RUSAL, an aluminium producer, has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven machine hearing and machine vision technologies into its production processes, marking a significant step toward smarter, more efficient aluminium manufacturing.

The Russia-headquartered company has deployed machine hearing in its alumina production facilities and machine vision in aluminium melt preparation. These AI solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency, product quality, and energy utilization across the production chain.

RUSAL’s machine hearing system employs mathematical algorithms to analyze acoustic vibrations from mill operations. By interpreting sound patterns, the AI model determines optimal bauxite ore loading levels while filtering out irrelevant noise. This allows for precise control over mill performance—minimizing energy waste, preventing equipment wear, and ensuring consistent grinding quality.

Advertisement

“Maintaining the right mill load is critical,” the company noted. “Underloading wastes electricity, while overloading compromises grinding quality, reduces alumina yield, and increases maintenance frequency.”

In alloy production, RUSAL has developed an AI-based machine vision system powered by a neural network that monitors the intricate aluminium melt preparation process—spanning up to 20 sequential operations. The system assists operators in achieving the correct alloy chemistry, detecting surface dross, and minimizing the risk of low-quality metal output.

Mikhail Grinishin, Director of Production Automation at RUSAL’s Engineering and Technology Centre, explained, “The machine vision system reduces the impact of human error, helping operators identify key process moments and efficiently clean dross from the melt surface. This ensures higher precision and consistency in alloy preparation.”

RUSAL continues to expand its portfolio of digital and AI-driven technologies—many developed in-house—across its operations. Current implementations include AI-based tools for smelter sealing, electrolysis control, raw material quality analysis, and logistics optimization, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable and intelligent industrial innovation.