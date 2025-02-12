Safer Internet India industry coalition launches to advance trust, safety, and innovation in India’s digital economy

As India continues its rapid digital transformation, a new initiative has been launched to ensure that growth is accompanied by security, trust, and inclusivity. The Safer Internet India (SII) coalition, a collaborative effort bringing together leading digital service providers and telecom companies, officially launches to address challenges such as frauds and scams while fostering responsible innovation and digital adoption.

Members of the coalition include Airtel, BOOM, Dream Sports, Fortinet, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Newschecker, Shiprocket, Truecaller, Vodafone Idea, and Zupee.

The coalition aims to unite nearly a billion digital citizens and various public and private institutions to create a safer, more inclusive internet ecosystem in India. Post-COVID, India has become the second most cyber-attacked country globally, as the surface area of risk has grown with digital adoption. Cybercriminals have adapted to the digital behaviours of users, targeting vulnerabilities across communities, from digital natives to first-time users. The next wave of internet users—around 600 million—is especially at risk, highlighting the need for this multi-stakeholder initiative.

“At Airtel, ensuring a safe and secure internet experience for our customers is a top priority,” said Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel. “In September 2024, we launched India’s first SPAM-fighting network, identifying over 1 million unique spammers daily. Our membership in the Safer Internet India coalition reflects our commitment to building a safer, more responsible digital ecosystem. Together, we aim to make the internet a secure and trusted space for all.”

“Online scams and fraudulent activity are a serious issue, especially as more and more people come online. Combatting this issue requires concrete and cooperative measures across the ecosystem, led by the industry,” said Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Meta India. “The Safer Internet India coalition is a crucial step in fostering cross-industry collaboration to protect Indians from emerging online threats and extends Meta’s goal of actively working with our peers to discuss the latest trends and strategies to prevent, detect, and respond to criminal scammers. We’re confident that this initiative will help multiply our collective anti-scam efforts, including driving user awareness and promoting safer digital practices while ensuring that innovation remains responsible and inclusive.”

“At Microsoft, security is not just a priority but a commitment,” said Jyoti Pawar, Group General Counsel, Microsoft India and South Asia. “With India leading the way in GenAI adoption—65% of respondents in the Microsoft Global Online Safety Survey 2025 have used GenAI, more than double the global average—our collaboration with the Safer Internet India coalition is more critical than ever. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative solutions, we are dedicated to making the internet a safer and more secure space for all.”

“Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to India’s booming digital economy – and the best way to combat it is through collaboration,” said Rishit Jhunjunwala, CEO, Truecaller. “At Truecaller, we’ve long harnessed the power of community to build trust in communication. Now, with the same commitment and expertise, we’re excited to join the Safer Internet India coalition to drive coordinated efforts that enhance trust, safety, and innovation in India’s digital economy.”

With nearly a billion broadband users, growth in digital adoption in India is accompanied by a surge in cybercrime. The coalition will work on information sharing, awareness campaigns, and best-practice dissemination to counter this trend.

SII will also aggregate insights across sectors, facilitate essential conversations among stakeholders, and share early warnings and problematic behavioural trends with relevant government agencies and civil society organisations. This effort promotes a whole-of-society response to cybercrimes. Koan Advisory Group, a leading Indian public policy firm, serves as the secretariat for the coalition.