Sahamati Labs and Google Cloud partner to shape India’s financial future with AI

India’s digital public infrastructure is set for another leap forward. Sahamati Labs, the innovation arm of Sahamati—the industry alliance driving the Account Aggregator (AA) ecosystem—has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud India to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the AA framework.

At the heart of this initiative is the launch of an AI Center of Excellence (CoE), which will develop scalable AI-led solutions across lending, insurance, and wealth management. The CoE also aims to position India’s AA model as a global reference point for AI-driven financial inclusion.

India has already established global benchmarks with platforms like UPI and Aadhaar. The Account Aggregator framework, which currently enables secure, consent-based financial data sharing for more than 2.12 billion accounts, is expected to become the next flagship model. By embedding AI into its design, Sahamati Labs and Google Cloud seek to strengthen trust, expand accessibility, and accelerate innovation in digital finance—ensuring reach from India’s metros to its most remote villages.

Google Cloud’s Role

The collaboration leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities, enabling predictive insights, personalized financial recommendations, and advanced fraud detection. Given the sensitivity of consent-based data sharing within the AA framework, Google Cloud’s privacy-preserving technologies will ensure confidentiality while supporting compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, Google Cloud’s support for Indian languages will advance financial inclusion at scale, helping overcome literacy and language barriers to democratize access.

Strategic Priorities

The partnership will focus on three critical areas shaping India’s financial future:

Inclusion at Scale: Indic-language speech-to-text and text-to-speech to overcome literacy and language barriers.

Trust by Design: AI-driven fraud detection, prevention of mule accounts, and stronger identity verification.

Efficiency for Impact: AI-powered proof-of-concepts to help banks and fintechs deliver faster, more affordable, and reliable services.

Leaders Speak

BG Mahesh, CEO of Sahamati, said:

“The Account Aggregator framework is the next frontier for financial services. Its success depends on trust, inclusion, and innovation. By embedding AI at its core with Google Cloud, we are setting the stage for India to once again define a new global benchmark, this time for financial inclusion at scale.”

Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, added:

“At Google Cloud, we believe technology should be inclusive. By bringing our AI into India’s Account Aggregator framework, we are helping make financial services safer and more accessible, creating a model that can inspire ecosystems worldwide.”

Kiran Gopinath, Head of Sahamati Labs and Chief Innovation Officer at Sahamati, noted:

“We are building AI-driven solutions with Google Cloud that solve problems at an ecosystem level—making financial processes safer, smarter, and more adaptable. From predictive insights to real-time fraud prevention, our innovations are designed to deliver tangible impact for millions of Indians.”