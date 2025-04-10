SailPoint rolls out Identity Security Cloud and customer success program updates to boost productivity and enhance comprehensive identity security

SailPoint, Inc. unveiled several new SailPoint Identity Security Cloud updates, all available this quarter. These new capabilities reflect SailPoint’s fundamental understanding of the modern identity landscape, and focus on key areas including Machine Identity Security, Data Access Security, AI, application onboarding, and connectivity. SailPoint also announced SailPoint Success Acceleration Service Packages, a new program providing customers with tailored expertise, flexible engagement, and an integrated approach to identity management and security.

“As organisations navigate the escalating complexity of managing identities and securing data, these updates demonstrate SailPoint’s unwavering commitment to addressing the future of identity challenges,” said Matt Mills, President, SailPoint. “We are dedicated to delivering solutions that enhance comprehensive identity security, and empower our customers to build resilient, scalable, and secure identity infrastructures.”

SailPoint machine identity security

Machine identity growth may outpace human identity growth in the next 5 years, according to SailPoint’s Horizons of Identity Security report, which is why SailPoint introduced Machine Identity Security in October 2024.

Now, SailPoint is debuting the AI Machine Identity Discovery capability for Machine Identity Security, which is designed to revolutionise the way machine accounts are identified. AI Machine Identity Discovery automatically scans key applications and pinpoints accounts that meet machine identity indicators, delivering continuous visibility and daily insights into newly discovered machine accounts. This will help organisations proactively address security risks related to a lack of visibility into machine accounts. AI Machine Identity Discovery will be generally available on April 18.

To enhance Machine Identity Security’s discovery functionality, SailPoint’s new Machine Account Migration capability simplifies the process of transferring machine accounts from Non-Employee Risk Management, seamlessly bringing them under proper MIS governance. Machine Account Migration is generally available now.

Data Access Security

SailPoint’s Data Access Security delivers comprehensive identity security so that companies can manage and secure both their applications and the sensitive data that lives within these applications. SailPoint has continued to invest in Data Access Security as the influx of data that organisations need to manage and secure continues to skyrocket. New updates include:

Automated data ownership election : This new capability automatically identifies candidates for data ownership and enables administrators to identify and assign data owners to organisational data assets and business resources, based on usage patterns and leveraging crowdsourced campaigns. This can help save time and reduce burdens on small security and IT teams. Automated Data Ownership Election will be generally available on April 15.

New activity monitoring for network-attached storage solutions : SailPoint is expanding activity monitoring capabilities to some of our customers’ most frequently used network-attached storage solutions, including Dell EMC Isilon (Powerscale), Dell EMC Unity, and NetApp. This capability is generally available now.

New Data Access Security insights in Access Intelligence Center : Data Access Security customers now have access to enhanced, cross-platform data intelligence and insights on risk inside SailPoint’s Access Intelligence Center. This capability is now generally available.

Application onboarding

SailPoint’s AI-powered application onboarding capability automates and streamlines the SaaS application onboarding process, helping customers discover, manage, and secure their applications across diverse environments, and realise faster time-to-value. The latest update adds support for Microsoft Entra ID and PingOne, expanding seamless application discovery. Additionally, SailPoint customers can now customise default application discovery thresholds to receive more AI-powered recommendations for greater flexibility and control.

These application onboarding capabilities are now live in tenants.

Connectivity

SailPoint continues to expand its comprehensive SAP ecosystem coverage, launching a new direct integration with SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance (IAG). Enterprises can leverage this integration for preventative separation of duties checks and provisioning to connected SAP applications. This integration enhances the management of user access and compliance within SAP ecosystems. It allows customers to leverage SailPoint as a central hub for initiating access requests across their SAP landscape, including SAP IAG, ultimately streamlining access provisioning and separation of duties analysis during the request process, and strengthening governance. These updates will help improve time-to-value, efficiency and flexibility, and support customers’ overall identity security journey.

The SAP IAG integration is available now as part of the existing Core and Advanced SAP integration bundles.

SailPoint Success Acceleration Service Packages

SailPoint Success Acceleration Service Packages represent the next evolution in the SailPoint Customer Success Delivery program, an important resource for customers looking to enhance their approach to identity security. The new program will further enhance the customer experience by delivering tailored service packages, additional professional services, training and education opportunities, and the customer support for which SailPoint is known. The Success Acceleration Service Packages help customers maximise identity security investments by maturing their identity program, achieving and maintaining industry and regulatory compliance, and enhancing overall operational efficiency, ensuring easier deployment and delivering quicker time to value.