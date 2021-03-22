Salesforce appoints Arun Parameswaran as Managing Director (Sales & Distribution) for India

Read Article

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, has appointed Arun Kumar Parameswaran as Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Sales & Distribution, India. Based in Bengaluru, Arun will lead the overall Sales and Distribution strategy for India and will report into Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India. Arun will officially join Salesforce in early May 2021.

Arun joins Salesforce with over 28 years of diverse and vast experience of working with customers across a broad spectrum of enterprise, commercial, public sector and SMB’s on their digital transformation journeys.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “India continues to be one of the fastest growing regions for Salesforce and I am excited to welcome Arun on board to lead our sales team and support our growing customer base in India.”

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, said, “I am excited to be joining Salesforce at such a pivotal time where customers in India are accelerating their digital journey. I look forward to working with a very dynamic India team to participate in this incredible growth opportunity and help deliver success for customers of all sizes on the Salesforce platform.”

Arun joins Salesforce from VMware, in his role as Vice President for the Enterprise business, he was leading the Strategic Pursuit Practice across the JAPAC region. Prior to VMware, Arun worked in various leadership roles at Red Hat, Mastech/iGate, and Wipro Infotech.

