Salesforce empowers women with its Return to Work Program in India 

Salesforce announced the Salesforce India Return to Work program, supporting women who have taken a career break, with a platform and opportunity to jumpstart their professional journey. The six month program provides eligible candidates an opportunity to work, learn and be mentored as members of the Salesforce team in India.

Roles include, Technology, Sales, Marketing or Customer success, across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Salesforce will support these highly-qualified candidates transition back into the workforce with both classroom and on the job training with a competitive salary and benefits. Each candidate is paired with a mentor to help guide and navigate their career successfully.

Since it piloted in February 2022 the program has supported 70+ women to date, helping navigate their careers, re-enter the workforce and find careers in tech. To date, 75% of participants have landed full-time jobs. The Salesforce India Return to Work program will launch a new cohort in July reaching close to 50 women with roles in customer success, sales and marketing based out of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. With India’s fast-growing economy, empowering women in the workforce is crucial for the country’s development. Programs like Return to Work play an important role in advancing gender equality, and supporting the economy.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “At Salesforce, we are committed to Equality. Gender balance and inclusivity is essential for innovation, customer success and employee satisfaction. As a working mother myself, I understand the challenges of balancing home and a high-performing career. This program is designed to give women a unique opportunity to build a successful career in spite of the challenges faced by us, thereby creating role models for others to follow.”

“When I decided to return to work, I started questioning my ability because of the gap in my work history,” said Ayushi Parmar, Technical Engineer at Salesforce.“I got referred to this wonderful program by Salesforce. Honestly, the moment I submitted my application, I knew this was my aim. While in the program, I got a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with intelligent and innovative people who helped me grow into my current role.”

Women who have been on a break for a minimum of one year, with a minimum of five years of experience, and a Graduate/Post Graduate degree or equivalent technical qualification are eligible to apply. At the end of the program, participants are given the opportunity to apply for open roles at Salesforce.