Salesforce India records 47% growth, bets big on the agentic enterprise

Salesforce has recorded another year of strong momentum in India. According to its latest regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Registrar of Companies, Salesforce India’s total reported revenue rose 47% year-on-year to ₹13,384.5 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The impressive growth is being driven by rising demand for trusted, data-led and AI-powered enterprise platforms, as well as increasing adoption of Salesforce’s Agentic Enterprise vision — where AI agents and humans work side by side to deliver intelligent, measurable business outcomes.

India: A strategic growth engine for Salesforce

India has emerged as one of Salesforce’s fastest-growing markets globally. The company now has a workforce of over 14,000 employees across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur, supporting both domestic and global operations.

Beyond its direct workforce, Salesforce continues to benefit from a thriving local ecosystem of strategic partners, developers and start-ups, strengthening its presence across sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, BFSI, consumer goods, and media.

India is also home to one of Salesforce’s largest and fastest-growing Trailblazer communities, with more than 3.9 million members contributing to innovation and knowledge-sharing across the region. In 2025 alone, Salesforce’s skilling initiatives empowered more than 75,000 learners, equipping them with critical digital and AI capabilities.

Fueling the agentic era of business

As organisations move into the next phase of AI adoption, Salesforce is positioning itself as a platform for agentic transformation — a new operating model where AI agents support decision-making, automate processes and interact with customers in real time.

The company recently launched Agentforce 360, a comprehensive suite of AI tools powered by Agentforce that unifies applications, data, metadata and AI agents on a single platform. This deeply integrated approach is already helping thousands of customers move from experimentation to measurable return on investment as they transition into Agentic Enterprises.

Leading Indian organisations such as Air India, Tata Play, Tata Consumer Products and Bandhan Bank are leveraging Salesforce to unlock new capabilities, accelerate innovation and enhance customer engagement. With humans and agents working together in a single trusted system, businesses are creating new revenue streams and modernising the way they operate.

Technology with purpose

Beyond commercial success, Salesforce continues to emphasise the role of business as a platform for positive change. In India, the company has contributed over $10 million in all-time giving to non-profit organisations. Its employees have volunteered more than 664,000 hours, and over 800 non-profit and higher education institutions have been empowered with free access to Salesforce technology.

This commitment reflects Salesforce’s broader mission to blend innovation with responsibility — a theme that lies at the heart of the Agentic Enterprise narrative.

Leadership perspective

Commenting on the company’s growth story, Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce – South Asia, said:

“India continues to be a powerhouse of growth and innovation for Salesforce. The trust our customers place in us is clearly reflected in the strong momentum and growth trajectory we’ve achieved in India over the last few years. We are empowering businesses to adopt the Agentic Enterprise model, using AI not merely for automation, but as a catalyst for genuine innovation that delivers significant value for their customers, employees, and the wider community.

The next chapter of AI belongs to those who can blend technology with purpose. India has the talent, ambition, and vision to lead this change. At Salesforce, our mission is to help every customer become an Agentic Enterprise — one that is intelligent, trusted, and ready for the future.”

Rajesh Gopal, Global Chief Digital Officer, Tata Consumer Products, echoed the importance of speed and strategy in the AI-driven landscape:

“The dynamic economic landscape, driven by AI, automation, and agentic AI, necessitates that businesses prioritise speed for innovation, growth, and enhanced customer engagement. Leadership is strategically investing in AI to boost human capabilities and productivity. Accelerated digital transformation is crucial for meeting evolving customer needs and sustaining growth in India’s competitive market. Salesforce is confident in its ability to significantly impact business outcomes in this rapidly changing environment.”

Strong future outlook

With accelerating AI adoption, a robust ecosystem, and increasing enterprise demand, Salesforce’s India story reflects more than just revenue growth — it signals a fundamental shift in how organisations across the country are preparing for the future.

By integrating humans, agents, applications and data on a single trusted platform, Salesforce is enabling Indian enterprises to become truly agentic — intelligent, agile and ready to navigate the next wave of digital transformation.