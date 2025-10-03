Salesforce launches MuleSoft Agent Fabric to orchestrate and govern any AI agent across the agentic enterprise

As companies accelerate their adoption of AI, they’re facing an explosion of agents across teams, platforms, and vendors. While this surge holds massive potential, it also introduces a new form of fragmentation, agent sprawl, where disconnected workflows, redundant automations, and compliance blind spots emerge. Without the right foundation, unmanaged agents risk creating chaos instead of driving productivity, making it harder to govern data, enforce security, and deliver consistent customer and employee experiences at scale.

That’s why Salesforce today announced MuleSoft Agent Fabric, a new solution that transforms unmanaged AI agents into a secure and intelligent network. MuleSoft Agent Fabric provides a single place to register, orchestrate, govern, and observe every agent, regardless of where it was built. Much like an air traffic controller ensures planes from different airlines take off, land, and share airspace safely, MuleSoft Agent Fabric acts as the backbone that connects and coordinates an enterprise’s disparate digital workforce, turning chaos into cohesion and transforming fragmented agents into a trusted, high-performing network.

Imagine a global retailer with one agent tracking inventory, another updating prices, and a third detecting fraud. MuleSoft Agent Fabric helps to ensure these agents don’t operate in silos but rather work together. So whenever stock runs low, pricing adjusts automatically and fraud checks happen in real time, all while governance keeps sensitive data secure.

Why it matters

AI agent adoption is projected to surge by 327% in the next two years, with 40% of enterprise applications expected to include agents within a year. Each embedded agent promises to streamline tasks within its own application, but they are blind to the broader enterprise, unable to orchestrate actions across domains and lacking the necessary guardrails for secure, cross-system collaboration.

MuleSoft Agent Fabric delivers the missing foundation, governing, orchestrating, and monitoring agents across ecosystems, so they can work together securely, intelligently, and at scale. This empowers organisations to confidently accelerate their journey to becoming Agentic Enterprises, where humans and AI agents work side by side, with the clarity and control needed to facilitate security and compliance.

MuleSoft is uniquely positioned to tackle this challenge. For over a decade, enterprises have trusted MuleSoft to connect applications, data, and processes across every system. That same heritage in integration and governance now extends to AI agents, so they can interoperate securely across any ecosystem, just as MuleSoft has done for APIs and applications worldwide.

How it works

MuleSoft Agent Fabric helps customers orchestrate and govern their diverse ecosystem of agents with four capabilities that work together to power the Agentic Enterprise:

Discover any agent or tool: MuleSoft Agent Registry is the central catalog where every AI agent or tool — including MCP and A2A servers — can be registered and made discoverable by developers or other agents. This makes every AI asset easy to find, reuse, and compose into workflows, helping enterprises avoid duplication and accelerate delivery.

Orchestrate agents across ecosystems: MuleSoft Agent Broker is an intelligent routing service that organises AI agents and tools into business-focused domains and dynamically routes tasks across them. Powered by your LLM of choice and connected through A2A and MCP, the Broker enables even the most complex, multi-step processes to execute seamlessly across diverse agents and systems.

Enforce trust and security at every agent interaction: MuleSoft Agent Governance provides enterprise-grade guardrails that apply security, compliance, and policy controls to every agent interaction. This allows organisations to scale AI adoption safely, helping to ensure every action is consistent, secure, and aligned with enterprise and regulatory requirements.

Gain end-to-end visibility into agent decisions: MuleSoft Agent Visualizer gives IT teams a dynamic map of their agent ecosystem, showing how agents connect, interact, and perform. By turning black-box AI into transparent, observable systems, it provides the insights needed to optimise performance, prevent failures, and build trust in the agentic workforce.

With Salesforce’s Agentforce customers get a complete platform out of the box for building and deploying autonomous AI agents. MuleSoft Agent Fabric extends Agentforce to orchestrate with other third-party agents that don’t interact through Agentforce.

Go deeper

By providing a single place to orchestrate and govern agents — including those built on but not limited to platforms like Agentforce, MuleSoft Agent Fabric enables AI to solve complex, multi-step business problems across diverse industries:

Mortgage application automation: MuleSoft Agent Fabric can be used to securely orchestrate the various components of the mortgage application process.

For example, a “Mortgage Assistant” agent, powered by Agentforce and embedded in a banking platform, uses the MuleSoft Agent Broker to intelligently route a single customer inquiry across siloed SaaS and homegrown agents. Agentforce captures the customer’s information, and coordinates with an external Credit Check Agent for real-time credit checks, a DocuSign IAM Agent for secure document signatures, and a homegrown Compliance Agent to enforce regulatory policies. The MuleSoft Agent Registry makes each of these specialised agents easily discoverable for Agentforce, while MuleSoft Agent Governance helps to ensure every external agent interaction — from data access to policy checks, is secure and auditable. This coordinated workflow prevents critical handoffs from failing, reducing delays, errors, and significant compliance risks.

Real-time supply chain logistics: MuleSoft Agent Fabric can be used to connect disparate systems to create a responsive, intelligent supply chain.

For example, an “Operations Agent” receives a prompt about a potential shipment delay. It uses the MuleSoft Agent Broker to coordinate with a logistics partner’s “Fleet Agent” to re-route a delivery, while an “SAP Agent” updates inventory in real time. A separate “Quality Control Agent” then flags any potential issues at the warehouse. The MuleSoft Agent Visualizer provides IT teams with a clear, interactive view of this complex agent activity, helping them to proactively surface errors and optimise performance. This helps to ensure every insight or decision from an agent triggers the right follow-through across systems.

Partner and employee onboarding: MuleSoft Agent Fabric can be used to manage a complex onboarding process for partners.

For example, a “Partner Portal Agent” uses the MuleSoft Agent Broker to coordinate with multiple backend systems. It intelligently routes requests to a “Sales Agent” to assign a new partner ID, to a homegrown “IT Agent” for systems access, and to a “Knowledge Agent” to surface relevant articles and training. With MuleSoft Agent Governance, the IT team can control agent permissions and data access to help ensure the new partner can only see what’s needed for their onboarding, all while maintaining control of company data.