Salesforce Run 2025 kicks Off in Jaipur with ₹4 Crore social impact pledge

Salesforce kicked off the Jaipur edition of its flagship annual community event — Salesforce Run 2025 — bringing together employees, customers, partners, and Futureforce interns to champion fitness, community engagement, and social impact.

Now in its third year, Salesforce Run will be hosted across six Indian cities and, for the first time, in Singapore, reflecting the growing reach of the company’s community-led initiatives. The event aims to promote physical and mental wellbeing while raising funds to support child education and environmental sustainability.

This year, Salesforce announced a pledge of ₹4 crore, doubling its previous year’s contribution, to support projects led by Meghshala Trust, Wadhwani AI, WRI India, and the Climate Collective Foundation. The initiative will enable the creation of digital classrooms for 12,000 students across India and contribute to planting 50,000 trees, alongside fostering innovation among climate tech entrepreneurs in South Asia.

“The Salesforce Run is our culture in motion — where community, collaboration, and our shared ambition to give back come alive,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia. “It’s a reminder that our collective steps can create tangible impact. This event perfectly embodies the Salesforce spirit, defining the difference we can make together in the communities we serve.”

Salesforce employees across cities participated in pre-run fitness challenges, collectively logging over 4.4 lakh kilometers of running activities ahead of the main event.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jyoti Thyagarajan, Founder and Managing Trustee, Meghshala Trust, said, “Through our partnership with Salesforce, we are bringing digital classrooms to students across India, empowering teachers to deliver better learning experiences and improving access to quality education for underserved communities.”

Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India, added, “Collaborations like this empower sustainable practices and innovative solutions. The energy and enthusiasm from the Salesforce community are truly inspiring and crucial to building a greener, more resilient future.”

With its growing scale and social outreach, Salesforce Run continues to stand as a testament to the company’s belief that “business is the greatest platform for change.”