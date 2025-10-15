Salesforce, Stripe, and OpenAI unite to power the future of shopping with Agentic Commerce

In a move set to redefine digital shopping experiences, Salesforce has announced a collaboration with Stripe and OpenAI to support the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) — a new industry framework enabling conversational AI agents to guide customers seamlessly from product discovery to purchase.

The collaboration introduces an Instant Checkout integration for merchants using Agentforce Commerce, Salesforce’s AI-driven commerce platform. By combining Stripe’s secure payment infrastructure with OpenAI’s intelligent agent framework, businesses will be able to deliver highly personalized, conversational, and frictionless shopping journeys — all powered by AI.

“Through our collaboration with Stripe on the ACP, we are delivering the unified system designed for the future of agentic commerce, creating a dramatically faster and more personalized path to purchase,” said Nitin Mangtani, GM of Commerce Cloud and Retail at Salesforce. “This fundamental shift empowers our merchants to drive revenue growth and build deeper customer loyalty across a platform where shoppers already reside.”

Redefining the Path to Purchase

According to Salesforce research, 48% of shoppers who already use AI for shopping are open to having an AI agent make a purchase for them — a clear indication that agentic commerce is no longer theoretical but imminent.

The Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), co-developed by Stripe and OpenAI, provides a standardized way for retailers to interact with consumers through AI agents. This enables instant, intelligent checkouts, helping merchants capture demand at the exact moment of discovery.

With ACP, Agentforce Commerce merchants can now leverage Stripe’s payment methods, including Link, to accept payments seamlessly and securely. This integration eliminates the need for complex custom development, reducing operational costs while enhancing checkout speed and reliability.

“We’re excited to partner with Salesforce to help merchants using Agentforce Commerce thrive in the agentic commerce era,” said Maia Josebachvili, Chief Revenue Officer of AI at Stripe. “Together with OpenAI, we’re enabling businesses to reach millions of new buyers by helping turn discovery into purchase inside ChatGPT.”

What It Means for Businesses

The integration promises multiple advantages for merchants and shoppers alike:

Enhanced Shopper Experience: Personalized, conversational shopping journeys boost satisfaction and loyalty.

Higher Sales and Conversions: Real-time intent capture and frictionless checkout increase conversion rates.

Operational Efficiency: Automation across the sales cycle reduces manual effort and time to market.

New Revenue Streams: AI-driven engagement opens opportunities for cross-sell and up-sell.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: Early adopters position themselves at the forefront of agentic commerce.

From Agentic Commerce to Agentic Enterprise

As enterprises begin to evolve toward Agentic Enterprises, Salesforce aims to help retailers deploy AI agents both on external platforms and within their own storefronts. The new Guided Shopping for Agentforce Commerce feature allows businesses to build branded shopper agents directly on their sites.

These agents, integrated with Customer 360, Agentforce Marketing, Service, Order Management, and Data 360, can deliver hyper-personalized experiences — from product recommendations to order tracking — all through a single conversational interface.

The collaboration between Salesforce, Stripe, and OpenAI represents a transformative moment in the evolution of commerce — one where AI agents don’t just assist, but autonomously complete transactions, bringing consumers and brands closer than ever before.