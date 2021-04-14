Salesforce to reopen US headquarters in May

Read Article

Cloud software firm Salesforce has announced to reopen its San Francisco-based headquarters in May, but its workforce can still work remotely throughout 2021.

Company president and chief people officer Brent Hyder said on Monday that Salesforce would decide how and when to reopen each location based on guidance from health officials and medical experts.

“Our first US office reopening will be Salesforce Tower San Francisco, our headquarters and largest presence, in May. At the same time, we’ll open our offices in Palo Alto and Irvine, California, with more in the coming months,” Hyder said in a statement.

Regardless of whether a local office has reopened, the company said it is now “extending the option to all of our employees to continue working from home through at least December 31, 2021”.

“We have an opportunity to create a workspace and an employee experience that makes us even more connected, healthy, innovative and productive,” Hyder added.

The company has already opened 22 offices globally.

In the phased reopening stage, offices will gradually reopen from 20 per cent to 75 per cent capacity, depending on the Covid data rating and local guidance.

“In this stage, we will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated employees, and we will continue to follow safety protocols and provide testing where possible. Today, 17 of our offices globally are open in this stage — most of which are in Asia Pacific,” the Salesforce CEO said.

The third stage will be a full office reopening with up to 100 per cent capacity, she added.

–IANS

