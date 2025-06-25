Salesforce unveils Agentforce for net zero cloud to accelerate sustainability with AI and unified data

In a bold step to help enterprises navigate the increasingly complex sustainability landscape, Salesforce has launched Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud. This AI-powered solution aims to transform the way organizations approach emissions reporting, compliance, and resource optimization—turning sustainability from a regulatory burden into a strategic business advantage.

At its core, Agentforce is a digital assistant that allows sustainability teams to surface key insights via natural language queries—automating everything from carbon footprint analysis to regulatory disclosures. Now embedded with Salesforce’s Data Cloud, Net Zero Cloud can pull in data from across departments—like procurement, operations, and finance—offering a unified, real-time view of emissions and energy usage.

From manual reports to real-time insightsTraditional spreadsheet-heavy processes have left many sustainability teams under-resourced and overwhelmed. Agentforce eliminates this by enabling queries like “What’s our most energy-intensive facility?” or “Show year-over-year energy consumption trends,” delivering instant, audit-ready responses. These capabilities empower teams to identify emission hotspots, cut costs, and take immediate action.

Automation for disclosure and complianceAgentforce also streamlines the compliance process with automated responses aligned to leading frameworks like CSRD, SASB, and CDP. The built-in Information Library ensures consistent and accurate reporting, reducing risks and saving valuable time.

Custom agents and smarter operationsThrough a no-code Agent Builder, organizations can tailor intelligent agents for specific sustainability challenges—such as monitoring water usage in drought-prone zones or timing energy purchases based on real-time commodity data.

Sustainable by designBuilt with efficient, low-impact AI models, Agentforce reflects Salesforce’s broader commitment to sustainable AI development and clean energy adoption.

Executive perspectives“Agentforce is helping customers shift from reactive reporting to proactive, AI-driven sustainability,” said Prashanthi Sudhakar, Head of Product, Net Zero Cloud at Salesforce. Dan Connors, CEO of Green Impact, added, “Our clients are now making data-driven decisions in real time—cutting costs and accelerating their sustainability goals.”

With this launch, Salesforce is positioning Agentforce for Net Zero Cloud not just as a reporting tool, but as a game-changing platform for businesses to drive efficiency, transparency, and measurable environmental impact.