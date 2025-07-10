Salt Attire boosts retail intelligence with Staqu’s JARVIS

Staqu Technologies has deployed its AI-powered video analytics platform, JARVIS, at Salt Attire stores to enhance customer experience and boost sales conversions. The system provides real-time insights into female shopper behavior, footfall-to-sales ratios, and dwell time, enabling smarter staffing and store layout decisions.

The platform helps Salt Attire monitor how quickly staff assist customers and optimize store engagement strategies. This data-driven approach is enhancing shopper satisfaction and driving higher conversion rates.

“Atul Rai, CEO of Staqu, emphasized the role of AI in personalizing retail, while Salt Attire’s Founder & CEO Dipti Tolani noted that JARVIS helps create a smoother, more efficient shopping journey for working women.

This partnership marks a key step in Staqu’s mission to embed AI across modern retail environments.