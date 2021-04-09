Samsung launches all-new Smart Monitor

Read Article

Samsung has launched its all-new Smart Monitor with an innovative, Do-It-All screen that lets users enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps, remotely connect with their office PC and also edit documents using Microsoft 365.

Designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of Indian Gen Z and millennials who are working, learning and consuming entertainment at the same time, the premium lifestyle Smart Monitor incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform, to watch OTT content seamlessly. Users can even get a desktop like experience without a PC by connecting Galaxy phones to the Smart Monitor through Samsung DeX.

The super sleek Samsung Smart Monitor is designed to harmonize with all types of surroundings and add a modern look to your desk. It comes with 3-side borderless display stretching from edge to edge for maximum viewing and a minimalist aesthetic.

Samsung’s advanced eye comfort technology reduces strain for more comfortable and prolonged usage. Flicker Free technology continuously removes tiring and irritating screen flicker allowing you to use the monitor for longer with less fatigue while the Eye Saver Mode minimizes emitted blue light.

“The pandemic has changed our lifestyle and work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. Today, consumers value products that offer convenience and enable them to multi-task seamlessly. At Samsung, we believe in bringing impactful innovations and our new Smart Monitor is an example of that. Consumers no longer have to choose between different screens for varied uses as Smart Monitor brings it all together and offers the flexibility to smoothly transition from working and learning to entertaining oneself,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Smart Monitor is available in two models – the M7 that supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch screen size and the M5 that supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes.

Samsung Smart Monitor will be available in India from April 09, 2021 with a starting price of INR 28,000 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores. For a limited period, Smart Monitors will be available at an introductory price of INR 21,999 onwards.

