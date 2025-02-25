Samsung launches high-performance SSD 9100 PRO with PCIe 5.0 interface – delivering breakthrough performance for AI, gaming, and content creation

Samsung, launched the Samsung 9100 PRO SSD, the latest addition to its consumer SSD lineup. Equipped with the PCIe 5.0 interface, the 9100 PRO delivers industry-leading speeds, improved power efficiency, and expanded storage capacity, rendering it the perfect option for gaming, content creation in AI, and multitasking across a wide range of devices, including laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles.

With its advanced architecture, the 9100 PRO offers a significant boost in sequential read and write speeds, reaching up to 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s. This is a 99% performance improvement over its predecessor, the 990 PRO.

Additionally, its enhanced random read and write speeds, reaching up to 2,200K IOPS and 2,600K IOPS, ensure seamless multitasking and accelerated data processing. This makes the 9100 PRO an exceptional choice for professional creators managing AI-driven workloads and gaming enthusiasts seeking a truly immersive experience.

“With the launch of the Samsung 9100 PRO SSD, we’re proud to offer a ground-breaking storage solution that sets new standards in speed, power efficiency, and capacity. Designed for the next generation of gaming, content creation, and multitasking, the 9100 PRO’s PCIe 5.0 interface and innovative architecture deliver unmatched performance, enabling professionals and enthusiasts alike to push the limits of their devices. Whether it’s accelerating AI-driven workloads or enhancing the gaming experience, the 9100 PRO is built to keep up with the demands of tomorrow’s technology,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Head of Enterprise & Display Business, Samsung India.

The 9100 PRO is designed with an advanced heat management solution that improves power efficiency by 49% compared to previous models. Its optimized thermal control, achieved through an integrated 8.8mmT heatsink for 1TB to 4TB models and an 11.25mmT heatsink for the 8TB variant, ensures consistent high-speed performance without overheating. The introduction of the 8TB model, a first for Samsung’s consumer NVMe SSD lineup, further enhances the product’s appeal by providing ample storage for high-performance gaming, next-generation content creation, and professional workloads.

Ensuring broad compatibility, the 9100 PRO supports installation across a wide range of devices, including laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles, enabling users to upgrade their systems effortlessly. The SSD is also equipped with Samsung’s proprietary Magician software that offers a suite of optimization tools, streamlined data migration, and advanced security features to enhance functionality and ensure data protection in the long run.

Samsung will roll out the 9100 PRO models worldwide in four capacities — 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. Starting March 18, 2025, the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models, along with the 8TB model is expected to be released in the second half of 2025. The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs) for the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants are set at INR 14999, INR 25499, and INR 49999, respectively.